UPDATE 1-Woodford trust changes strategy, drops capital raising

LONDON, March 22 An investment trust launched
less than a year ago by star fund manager Neil Woodford is
increasing its focus on early-stage companies and abandoning
near-term plans to raise more capital, it said on Tuesday, after
its net asset value fell nearly 3 percent.
Woodford left Invesco Perpetual in 2014 after more than 25
years to launch his own investment firm.
The Woodford Patient Capital Trust, one of two
funds managed by Woodford Investment Management, listed in April
2015 after raising 800 million pounds ($1.14 billion), the
largest UK investment trust launch for more than 20 years.
It raised a further 30 million pounds last year and said in
January 2016 it would raise additional capital.
"With the continuing uncertainty prevailing in markets, the
board has decided that now is not an appropriate time to raise
capital," the trust said in a blog accompanying its annual
report and accounts for the year ending Dec. 31, 2015.
The trust's net asset value had fallen to 97.38 pence per
share at the end of December, below the issue price of 100
pence.
The trust has invested heavily in healthcare stocks,
including Northwest Biotherapeutics, which it said was
the largest negative contributor to performance.
Woodford Investment Management has said it will not receive
a fee for managing the trust until it delivers cumulative annual
returns of more than 10 percent.
The trust said it would pay a dividend of 0.16 pence per
share but added the change in investment strategy "should make
the prospect of future dividends less likely".
The strategy change would allow up to 70 percent investment
in early stage companies, which may not be listed, from around
50 percent previously.
The quota of investment in mid and large-cap stocks and in
early-growth companies, which are usually listed, could drop to
as low as 15 percent each, compared with a target of around 25
percent previously.
($1 = 0.7001 pounds)
