Energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie seeks IPO at valuation of up to 2 bln pounds -FT

March 1 Energy analytics group Wood Mackenzie is
preparing an initial public offering that could give it a
valuation of up to 2 billion pounds ($3.09 billion), the
Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the
matter.
Wood Mackenzie, which is owned by U.S. private-equity firm
Hellman & Friedman, hired Lazard in the past weeks to advise on
its proposed listing, the FT reported. (on.ft.com/18dcR9P)
The paper reported on Saturday that "Wood Mac" had received
competing takeover bids from U.S. data companies Verisk
Analytics and McGraw Hill Financial that
valued the Edinburgh-based firm at 1.6 billion pounds.
However, its owners Hellman & Friedman - who are looking to
sell their 63 percent stake - will go ahead with an initial
public offering unless the bidders offer 1.8 billion pounds or
higher, the minimum that they expect the IPO to fetch, the paper
said.
Wood Mac, which produces research on the oil, gas, metals
and power markets, was acquired from Charterhouse in
2012 at a valuation of 1.1 billion pounds. Charterhouse still
retains a 13 percent stake in the company. (reut.rs/1AssGQF)
Wood Mackenzie and Hellman & Friedman could not be
immediately reached for comments outside regular business hours.
($1 = 0.6483 pounds)
(Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)