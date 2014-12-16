Australia's Woodside postpones decision on Browse LNG project

SYDNEY Dec 16 Woodside Petroleum Ltd
said on Tuesday it was postponing an investment decision on
whether to proceed with development of the Browse floating
liquefied natural gas project off the coast of Australia due to
low oil prices.
Australia's top oil and gas producer had expected to make a
final investment decision on the joint venture project,
estimated by analysts to cost up to $40 billion, in mid 2015 but
it has now postponed that decision to mid 2016.
Woodside Chief Executive Peter Coleman said the company
would seek to use the 40 percent slide in oil prices so far this
year to lower construction costs.
"The changes we are experiencing in our industry are
starting to flow through our supply chain," Coleman said. "We
will use the time we now have to maximise long-term economic
benefits for the development."
Woodside last year pulled plans to build processing
facilities onshore, opting to study a cheaper floating facility
concept using partner Royal Dutch Shell's Prelude FLNG
plant as a model.
Woodside, which competes with companies like Anadarko
Petroleum, BG, ConocoPhillips and
Norway's Statoil, is also making a push into exploration,
hunting in unexplored basins and building up oil reserves to
balance its strong gas reserves.
Earlier on Tuesday, Apache Corp said it would sell
its stakes in two LNG projects, Wheatstone LNG in Australia and
Kitimat LNG in Canada, to Woodside for $2.75
billion.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Ed Davies)