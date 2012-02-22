UPDATE 2-Australia's Woodside says bidders keen on Browse LNG stake

* CNPC, Osaka Gas among bidders for Browse LNG stake-sources
* Woodside says Pluto on track for March cargo
* H2 profit $813 mln v $842 mln consensus
* Capital, exploration spending to fall 42% in 2012
PERTH/MELBOURNE, Feb 22 Australia's
Woodside Petroleum said there are keen bidders for a
minority stake in its Browse LNG project off the northwest coast
of Australia, and it hoped to decide on a deal in the next few
months.
China National Petroleum Corp, Japan's Osaka Gas Co
, Mitsui & Co and Taiwan's CPC Corp are among
bidders for the stake, sources with knowledge of the deal said.
Woodside could sell up to a 20 percent stake in the project,
one of the sources said. The sources declined to be named as the
bidding interest is not yet public.
Woodside, 24 percent owned by Royal Dutch Shell, is
considering selling down part of its 50 percent holding in the
Browse LNG project to cut its share of the costs, with Asian LNG
buyers seen as potential new partners.
"With respect to understanding the value of a minority
interest sale in Browse, we are maturing in that discussion, the
interest has been strong and we'll know over the next few months
exactly what we are doing in that space," Woodside chief
executive Peter Coleman said in a call with analysts.
Coleman declined to confirm names of the bidders or the size
of the stake Woodside could sell, but said it would be looking
to lock in LNG buyers as part of a deal.
"Any potential equity selldown that came with an off-take
agreement would be seen favourably," he said.
Chinese companies have ramped up investments in Australian
projects in recent years in an effort to secure more supplies
for their rapidly growing gas market and to gain expertise in
liquefied natural gas and unconventional gas production.
The Browse project has been plagued by local opposition to
building a plant at James Price Point, and a long-running
dispute with its partners Shell, BP, Chevron, and
BHP Billiton over the best location to process
Browse gas.
As it tries to resolve those issues, Woodside is seeking
government permission to delay a final decision investment on
Browse by up to a year to the first half of 2013. The government
has set a deadline of end-2012 for the companies to go ahead
with the project or risk losing their permit.
PLUTO ON TRACK
Woodside, which released its second-half earnings on
Wednesday, also reassured investors it would launch the first
cargo of LNG from its long-delayed Pluto project in March, and
said it was in talks to secure supply for an expansion of the
project.
The closely watched Pluto project is the first of three
multi-billion dollar liquefied natural gas developments slated
to drive Woodside's growth over the next several years, and
revenue from Pluto will help Woodside fund future projects.
Woodside said its June-December profit before one-offs rose
34 percent, powered by higher oil and gas prices and said it was
in a strong position to fund future growth.
"With more than $2 billion in cash and undrawn facilities
and strong cash flows, which will be further boosted when Pluto
comes online, we are well placed to fund our LNG growth plans
and consider other opportunities," Coleman said in a statement.
With Pluto starting up, Woodside expects capital and
exploration spending to fall 42 percent to $2.2 billion in 2012.
Underlying profit rose to $813 million in July-December 2011
from $605 million a year earlier, compared with a consensus
forecast of $842 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Woodside maintained its target for 2012 production at 73 to
81 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 17 to 21 mmboe
from Pluto. The company produced 64.6 mmboe last year.
Woodside's shares have jumped 20 percent so far this year on
the back of soaring oil prices, and continued to outperform on
Wednesday, rising 2.5 percent in a flat market.