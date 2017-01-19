UPDATE 2-Woodside CEO sees no need for M&A, plenty of growth in pipeline

(Recasts with CEO interview)
* Woodside counting on $34 billion Wheatstone LNG
* Australian oil field, Senegal next in line
* Q4 revenue up 2 pct
* Sees 2017 output at 84-90 mmboe
By James Regan
SYDNEY, Jan 19 Woodside Petroleum Chief
Executive Peter Coleman said there's little need for more
mergers and acquisitions by Australia's biggest independent oil
and gas producer as it works on developing a handful of new
projects at home and abroad.
The company, seen as short on growth, has had to rely on a
few deals to build up reserves after being snubbed in late 2015
in an $8 billion bid for Oil Search Ltd and walking
away from a $2.6 billion gas stake off Israel a year earlier.
"We're starting to get a pipeline of projects moving
through," Coleman told Reuters after Woodside reported
fourth-quarter revenue rose a better-than-expected 2 percent to
$1 billion from the previous quarter thanks to higher oil
prices.
The $34 billion Wheatstone liquefied natural gas (LNG)
project off Western Australia, which Woodside bought into in
2015, is scheduled to start this year after six months of
delays, followed by a second stage in 2018, Coleman said.
Wheatstone, operated by Chevron Corp, will
contribute more than 13 million barrels of oil equivalent to
Woodside's annual output, when complete.
Woodside expects 2017 production to fall to 84-90 mmboe from
94.9 mmboe last year, in line with two analysts' forecasts, with
Wheatstone's ramp-up not enough to offset a long agreed drop in
the company's share of domestic gas from the North West Shelf
from May.
Woodside's shares fell 1 percent on Thursday, but analysts
attributed that to profit taking following a run-up over the
past two months on the back of rising oil prices.
From 2019, Woodside plan to start producing from its Greater
Enfield oil project in Australia.
"Do we need to buy something? No," Coleman said. "Woodside
does not need to buy to grow."
Coleman also said he was anxious to get started on
development "as soon as possible" on a promising oil venture off
the coast of Senegal that it acquired from ConocoPhillips
last October for $440 million.
The Senegal deal gave Woodside 35 percent of the SNE and FAN
oil discoveries off the West African country, setting it up to
start producing oil early in the next decade.
Woodside last year also bought half of BHP Billiton's
stake in the undeveloped Scarborough offshore
gas field assets in Western Australia.
It is drilling in Myanmar, too.
"With their level of activity in the past several year,
Woodside certainly can't be accused of inertia," said RBC
Capital Markets analyst Ben Wilson. "They have been positioning
themselves for growth."
