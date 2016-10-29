Woodside takes $US350 million stake in Senegal offshore oil deal

| SYDNEY
SYDNEY, Oct 29 (Reuters)- - Woodside Energy (WPN.AX) has
secured a 35 percent stake in three oil and gas tenments off
West Africa after buying ConocoPhillips Senegal BV for $350
million.
Woodside CEO Peter Coleman said in a statement on Saturday
Woodside would be working with partners to commercialise the
promising SNE and FAN deep-water oil discoveries off the coast
of Senegal.
"We look forward to working with the Government of Senegal
and joint venture participants Cairn Energy, FAR Limited, and
Petrosen, the Senegal National Oil Company, to progress the
commercial development of the SNE and FAN discoveries," Coleman
said.
The deal comes after ConocoPhillips's partner in the
SNE field, FAR Ltd in August attempted to thwart the
arrangment between ConocoPhillips and Woodside, claiming
ConocoPhillips had breached their joint operating agreement.
(Reporting by Peter Gosnell; Editing by Eric Meijer)