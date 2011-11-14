UPDATE 1-Woodward Q4 results beat estimates

* Q4 EPS $0.60 vs est $0.55

* Q4 rev $489.3 mln vs est $465.6 mln

Nov 14 Aerospace and defence supplier Woodward Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by higher sales of commercial aircraft parts, but said it sees only moderate growth in 2012 due to economic uncertainty.

For the fourth quarter, net income was $41.7 million, or 60 cents a share, compared with $32.7 million, or 47 cents a share a year ago.

Revenue rose 19 percent to $489.3 million.

Analysts had expected earnings of 55 cents a share, before special items, on revenue of $465.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Fort Collins, Colorado-based company were down slightly at $35.39 in trading after the bell. They closed at $35.82 on Monday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Divya Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)