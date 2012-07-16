UPDATE 2-Woodward cuts full-year forecast; shares down

* Sees Q3 EPS abt $0.40 vs est $0.60
* Sees Q3 rev abt $460 mln vs est $490.8 mln
* Cuts 2012 EPS view to $1.90 to $2.00
* Sees 2012 rev $1.85-$1.90 bln vs prior view of 1.85-$1.95
bln
* Shares down 16 pct
July 16 Aerospace and defense components
supplier Woodward Inc slashed its full-year earnings
forecast after higher costs and lower-than-expected aerospace
sales hurt second-quarter results, sending its shares down 16
percent.
A spike in product development and process investments, and
lower sales volumes created "unanticipated" earnings pressure in
the third quarter, Woodward said in a statement.
Many of the newly awarded programs required increased
investments as they expanded more than anticipated in content
and complexity, it said.
Woodward, which supplies products like air valves, cockpit
controls and fuel systems to aircraft makers, s aid it expects to
earn between $1.90 and $2.00 per share for the full year, up
from its prior view of $2.20 to $2.35 per share.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $2.25 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the third quarter, Woodward expects to report earnings
of about 40 cents per share on revenue of about $460 million.
The company also said it signed a 10-year agreement with
Caterpillar Inc to supply diesel fuel injection systems
and energy controls technologies. It did not disclose the value
of the deal.
Woodward will report third-quarter results after market
close on July 23.
Collins, Colorado-based Woodward's shares were down 9
percent at $32.97 in late morning trade on the Nasdaq. They
touched a low of $30.16 earlier in the day.