UPDATE 2-Woolworths 'gets serious' about Africa

* To open 58 stores on continent by June 2014
* Forms JVs in Tanzania, Uganda
* Eyes oil-rich Angola, Nigeria for expansion
(Adds executive's comment)
By Tiisetso Motsoeneng
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 9 South Africa's Woolworths
aims to more than double its presence on the
fast-growing African continent over the next three years, an
executive said on Friday, as the retailer looks to fend off new
competition from Wal-Mart .
Woolworths, which sells clothing and high-end food, has 46
stores in 10 African countries outside of South Africa, its main
market.
"We are now getting very serious about Africa expansion and
we want to see a significant acceleration," said John Fraser, a
Woolworths executive in charge of the company's international
business.
"We are looking at moving from 46 stores to 104 by June 30,
2014."
Fraser said the retailer would spend up 120 million rand
($17 million) on the expansion drive.
Wal-Mart , the world's largest retailer, in June
completed its $2.4 billion purchase of 51 percent of local
discount retailer Massmart , giving the U.S. giant a
platform for further African expansion.
Wal-Mart's entry is likely to put the squeeze on established
African retailers, analysts have said.
Woolworths, whose clothing and upscale food products are
similar to that of Britain's Marks and Spencer , follows
rivals Shoprite and Pick n Pay in setting out
African expansion plans in the wake of Wal-Mart's entry.
Woolworths said it regarded trading beyond South African
borders as "a major opportunity" for growth.
"Consumer spending accounts for more than 60 percent of the
African GDP and this will increase with the growth of the upper
and middle-income groups," said Glenn Gilzean, Woolworths'
director for retail operations.
The world's poorest continent is rapidly changing, thanks to
rising incomes and a growing middle class. Africa's population
is seen roughly doubling to 2 billion by 2050.
Woolworths said it had formed a joint venture in Tanzania
and Uganda, and was planning to open three more stores in the
two east African countries by the end of the financial year.
Woolworths, whose financial year runs from the beginning of
July to the end of June, also said it intends opening stores in
oil-rich countries such as Nigeria and Angola.
The retailer, whose expansion drive would be mainly through
its clothing business, said it will focus on joint ventures with
local partners in Africa, rather than its previous franchise
model.
Shares in Woolworths, which have climbed about 40 percent
this year, were 1 percent higher at 39 rand by 1507 GMT, against
a 1.5 percent fall in the JSE All-share index .
($1 = 7.153 South African Rand)
(Additional reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by
David Dolan and David Hulmes)