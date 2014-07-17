Court approves S.Africa's Woolworths takeover of Australia's David Jones

BRIEF-Navinfo in strategic agreements with Visteon's unit, Beijing BDStar
* Says it signs strategic agreement with Visteon International Holdings' Shanghai subsidiary on areas including autopilot and big data
SYDNEY, July 17 An Australian court on Thursday approved the takeover of Australia's David Jones Ltd by South Africa's Woolworths Holdings Ltd, clearing a final hurdle for the $2 billion deal.
Shareholders of both companies have already voted in favour of the A$4.00 per share bid for Australia' No.2 department store by sales.
But the Australian Securities and Investment Commission had raised concerns about a separate bid by Woolworths for another Australian retailer, Country Road Ltd. Billionaire retailer Solomon Lew was a major shareholder in both David Jones and Country Road. (Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Says it signs strategic agreement with Visteon International Holdings' Shanghai subsidiary on areas including autopilot and big data
BEIJING, April 19 Ant Financial, the payment affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, has acquired Singapore-based payment service helloPay Group, part of the Chinese firm's drive to boost its Alipay brand and presence in Southeast Asia.
SHANGHAI, April 19 It's not due to arrive in China until next year, but already Chinese-funded, smart, connected plug-in car start-ups are scrambling to launch cars to go head-to-head against Tesla Inc's "mass market" Model 3 sedan.