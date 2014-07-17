版本:
Court approves S.Africa's Woolworths takeover of Australia's David Jones

SYDNEY, July 17 An Australian court on Thursday approved the takeover of Australia's David Jones Ltd by South Africa's Woolworths Holdings Ltd, clearing a final hurdle for the $2 billion deal.

Shareholders of both companies have already voted in favour of the A$4.00 per share bid for Australia' No.2 department store by sales.

But the Australian Securities and Investment Commission had raised concerns about a separate bid by Woolworths for another Australian retailer, Country Road Ltd. Billionaire retailer Solomon Lew was a major shareholder in both David Jones and Country Road. (Editing by Stephen Coates)
