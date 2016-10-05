South Africa's Woolworths to buy Australian men's fashion retailer Politix

BRIEF-Cabot sets quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.30per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG Oct 5 South Africa's Woolworths Holdings plans to buy Australian men's fashion brand Politix through its subsidiary, Country Road Group, the retailer said on Wednesday.
Woolworths, which sells upmarket food and clothing, said the acquisition will be funded using its own resources and is expected to immediately increase the company's earnings per share.
No financial details were provided.
Woolworths has expanded in Australia, having bought a portfolio of brands that includes David Jones, Witchery, Trenery and Mimco.
The South African company bought department store chain David Jones in 2014 in a $2 billion deal that gave the Australian retailer the financial firepower to ramp up its online offerings and in-store label.
Politix has 75 stores, including 31 concessions, across Australia, and had full-year 2016 sales of A$56 million ($42.70 million). ($1 = 1.3115 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla, editing by Louise Heavens)
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing