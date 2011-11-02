UPDATE 1-Australia's Woolworths rejigs strategy to prop up subdued sales

* Trading seen subdued into 2013; flags may exit Dick Smith
electronics
* Supermarket review may add A$2.5 bln to fresh food sales
* Home improvement launch to be beefed up after positive
start
* Long term targeting 10 pct topline EPS, high single-digit
sales growth
* Shares weakest in more than 3 years
(Adds CEO comment)
Nov 2 The new chief of Woolworths Ltd
unveiled on Wednesday plans to add billions to its Australian
supermarket sales, as well as expanding faster into home
improvement and a possible exit from electronics to cope with
subdued retail conditions into 2013.
Shares in Australia's largest supermarket chain fell to
A$23.40, their weakest in three-and-a-quarter years, as new
Chief Executive Grant O'Brien announced a wholesale review of
its supermarket strategy.
"We're not improving fast enough in grocery and non-food,"
O'Brien said, kicking off a full-day investor briefing.
The review would give new focus to "areas not accelerating
quickly enough for my liking," he said.
"In the short term, and consistent with our guidance for
this current financial year ... we believe trading will remain
subdued, most probably through to the next financial year,"
O'Brien said.
Even a cut in interest rates announced by the central bank
on Tuesday was not expected to jolt customers into action, with
O'Brien last week playing down the impact of the much
anticipated cut.
Rival Wesfarmers has also said it would not do much
to enliven consumers, who have been saving, paying off debt and
seeking bargains as share values tumble and house prices soften.
Challenges would continue for the next couple of years as
global markets struggle to recover, he said, though changes in
fresh food -- beef, lamb, mangoes, avocados and so on -- could
secure up to A$2.5 billion ($2.6 billion) in additional sales.
Woolworths currently has around a 28 percent market share in
fresh food, compared with 36 percent in grocery. It aims to lift
the market share of the former toward matching grocery with
changes in the supply chain, refurbished stores, better customer
service and presentation, as well as new ranges and offers.
Woolworths, which also owns discounter Big W, missed
forecasts with a 1.9 percent rise in first-quarter same-store
food and liquor sales, compared with a 5.2 percent growth at
rival Coles, owned by Wesfarmers .
Woolworths was considering new international growth
opportunities and planned to expand its new home improvement
business faster, opening a new Masters store every 3.5 weeks on
average as it competes with Wesfarmers' Bunnings chain.
" It's all about getting Masters right
and continuing to reinvest in supermarkets to make sure they
don't fall behind," said Peter Esho, analyst at broker City
Index.
"It (Masters) is unlikely to hurt Wesfarmers as a group for
a while. Woolies have thrown a lot of good money behind this,
and they really need to generate a good return out of it. We
think that will be very tough," Esho said.
Long term, the company is targeting 10 percent earnings
growth and high single-digit sales growth, O'Brien said. More
than 10,000 new retail jobs would be added in Australia and New
Zealand this year.
Net profit growth would be limited to between 2 percent and
6 percent in fiscal 2012, Woolworths has said.
A decision on the future of its Dick Smith electronics
business would be announced by the end of February.
"We need to address areas of under performance in our
portfolio of businesses and we need to revisit the ... consumer
electronics category," O'Brien said, adding that customers had
significantly changed the way they shop in that category.
Dick Smith sales have been falling in Australia as a strong
local currency and competition from online sellers forced
retailers to cut prices.
Shares in Woolworths, which traded near A$30 a year ago,
were down 0.6 percent at A$23.52 at 0202 GMT, in an overall
market off 1.6 percent. Wesfarmers, which also owns coal and
insurance operations, was down 1.4 percent at A$31.73.
($1 = 0.971 Australian Dollars)
(Reporting by Miranda Maxwell and Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed
Davies)