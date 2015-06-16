UPDATE 1-Woolworths' O'Brien retires, search on for replacement

(Adds CEO quote, details, context)

By Swati Pandey

SYDNEY, June 17 Woolworths Ltd said on Wednesday that its Chief Executive Grant O'Brien would retire after nearly four years at the helm of the Australian supermarket company, which is searching for a replacement.

O'Brien's retirement comes as the supermarket looks to lower prices and improve in-store experience to lure back customers and fight stiff competition from Wesfarmers Ltd-owned Coles and Germany's Aldi amid declining sales.

Last month, it announced a strategic plan to grow the business, cut costs and drive shareholder returns after first-half profit dropped.

"The recent performance has been disappointing and below expectations. I believe it is in the best interests of the company for new leadership to see these plans to fruition," O'Brien said in a statement.

It expects to book A$270 million ($209.30 million)in costs in the current financial year as part of its "strategic change", including A$40 million-A$50 million in redundancies which will see the company axe about 1200 jobs.

Woolworths expects to deliver full year net profit after tax before significant items broadly in line with A$2.45 billion posted in 2014. Including the impact of significant items, it expects FY15 net profit after tax to be approximately A$2.15 billion.

The director of the group's retail services Penny Winn also announced her intention to step down while an internal candidate is expected to take up her position, Woolworths said in a statement.

Shares of Woolworths have underperformed rival Wesfarmers so far this year trading down 12.5 percent. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 2.3 percent in the period. ($1 = 1.2900 Australian dollars) (Editing by G Crosse)