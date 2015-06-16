UPDATE 1-Woolworths' O'Brien retires, search on for replacement

(Adds CEO quote, details, context)
By Swati Pandey
SYDNEY, June 17 Woolworths Ltd said on
Wednesday that its Chief Executive Grant O'Brien would retire
after nearly four years at the helm of the Australian
supermarket company, which is searching for a replacement.
O'Brien's retirement comes as the supermarket looks to lower
prices and improve in-store experience to lure back customers
and fight stiff competition from Wesfarmers Ltd-owned
Coles and Germany's Aldi amid declining sales.
Last month, it announced a strategic plan to grow the
business, cut costs and drive shareholder returns after
first-half profit dropped.
"The recent performance has been disappointing and below
expectations. I believe it is in the best interests of the
company for new leadership to see these plans to fruition,"
O'Brien said in a statement.
It expects to book A$270 million ($209.30 million)in costs
in the current financial year as part of its "strategic change",
including A$40 million-A$50 million in redundancies which will
see the company axe about 1200 jobs.
Woolworths expects to deliver full year net profit after tax
before significant items broadly in line with A$2.45 billion
posted in 2014. Including the impact of significant items, it
expects FY15 net profit after tax to be approximately A$2.15
billion.
The director of the group's retail services Penny Winn also
announced her intention to step down while an internal candidate
is expected to take up her position, Woolworths said in a
statement.
Shares of Woolworths have underperformed rival Wesfarmers so
far this year trading down 12.5 percent. The benchmark S&P/ASX
200 rose 2.3 percent in the period.
($1 = 1.2900 Australian dollars)
