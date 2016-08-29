Australia's Woolworths says hardware JV partner Lowe's takes it to court

SYDNEY Aug 29 Woolworths Ltd said on Monday the U.S. company with which it had a hardware retail joint venture had started legal proceedings, five days after Australia's No.1 grocery chain said it was exiting the business.

Woolworths's joint venture partner, Lowe's Companies Inc , has filed a court application in relation to their hardware chain, the company said in a statement.

The Australian company did not give details of the court application but said it "is yet to be served with documents relating to this application".

In a statement, Lowe's said "Woolworths has engaged in oppressive conduct, including by invalidly and in bad faith attempting to terminate" the joint venture.

Woolworths said last week its three-way plan to shut down and sell parts of its homewares business will proceed as planned. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)