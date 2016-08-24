Australia's Woolworths reports first annual loss on hardware exit

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
SYDNEY Aug 25 Woolworths Ltd, Australia's biggest grocery chain by sales, posted its first annual loss since listing on Thursday due to billions of dollars in write-offs from exiting its hardware business.
The company reported a net loss of A$1.2 billion ($913.6 million) for the year to June 26, compared to a net profit of A$2.1 billion the previous year. The loss included a one-off charge of A$1.8 billion to quit a hardware joint venture with U.S.-based Lowe's Companies Inc.
($1 = 1.3135 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Richard Pullin)
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.