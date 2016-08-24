版本:
2016年 8月 25日

Australia's Woolworths reports first annual loss on hardware exit

SYDNEY Aug 25 Woolworths Ltd, Australia's biggest grocery chain by sales, posted its first annual loss since listing on Thursday due to billions of dollars in write-offs from exiting its hardware business.

The company reported a net loss of A$1.2 billion ($913.6 million) for the year to June 26, compared to a net profit of A$2.1 billion the previous year. The loss included a one-off charge of A$1.8 billion to quit a hardware joint venture with U.S.-based Lowe's Companies Inc.

($1 = 1.3135 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Richard Pullin)

