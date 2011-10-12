UPDATE 1-S.Africa's Woolworths sets up shop in Nigeria

(Adds background, details)
By Ed Cropley
JOHANNESBURG Oct 12 High-end South African
supermarket chain Woolworths is to open three stores in Nigeria
in December, its first foray into Africa's most populous nation
as it counters a move into the poorest continent by the world's
biggest retailer, Wal-Mart.
Woolworths , which sells clothing and upmarket food
similar to Britain's Marks and Spencer , said on
Wednesday it had signed a joint venture with Nigeria's
Chellarams and hoped to open seven further stores
in the west African state over the next two years.
"We are confident about our investment in Nigeria and ...
the growth prospects of the Nigerian market," said John Fraser
of Woolworths' international division.
"The country has a large population with significant and
growing middle and upper-income groups."
Wal-Mart completed its $2.4 billion purchase of a 51
percent stake in South African retailer Massmart in
June, giving it a platform for expansion in a continent that
will be home to 2 billion people by 2050.
In anticipation of a Wal-Mart squeeze, established South
African retailers such as Massmart rivals Shoprite and
Pick n Pay have rushed to lay out continental expansion
plans.
Massmart has 288 stores in 12 sub-Saharan African countries
through its various wholesale and retail chains, although the
continent's biggest grocery seller remains Shoprite, with
outlets in 15 countries outside South Africa.
Woolworths is now in 10 frontier African countries --
Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho, Swaziland, Ghana, Kenya, Tanzania,
Uganda, Zambia and Mozambique.
It has also announced plans to open in Angola, Africa's
biggest oil producer after Nigeria, as part of an overall
attempt to double its African footprint in the next three years.
Even though African per-capita incomes are among the lowest
in the world, a decade of strong economic growth and rapid
population expansion have attracted the attention of global
service industry executives.
According to a study by management consultancy McKinsey,
African consumer spending is set to grow from $860 billion in
2008 to $1.4 trillion in 2020. Rapid urbanisation across the
continent is also making it easier to serve African markets.
Woolworths shares were up 1.4 percent at 1227 GMT, narrowly
stronger than the Johannesburg stock exchange's top-40 blue-chip
index .
Massmart and Shoprite shares were down 0.1 percent and 0.5
percent respectively, while Pick n Pay stock was up 1.1 percent.
(Reporting by Ed Cropley; Editing by Jon Herskovitz and David
Hulmes)