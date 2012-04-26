版本:
GS Retail says mulls whether to bid for Woongjin Coway stake

SEOUL, April 26 South Korean retailer GS Retail said on Thursday that it was considering whether to bid for a stake in water purifier company Woongjin Coway .

"We have received an information memorandum from a sales advisor and been considering whether to pursue acquisition, but nothing has been decided," GS Retail told the South Korean stock exchange.

South Korean conglomerate Woongjin Holdings has put a 30.9 percent stake in Woongjin Coway on the block and hired Goldman Sachs to manage the sale. The stake is worth around 878.2 billion Korean won ($769.51 million) based on Thursday's closing share price.

Private equity funds Affinity Equity Partners, MBK Partners and a listed retail unit of Lotte Group are among prospective bidders, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

