MBK Partners sole bidder for $5.1 bln Woori stake -report

BRIEF-Sanofi CEO: no "Plan B" regarding anti cholesterol drug Praluent
SEOUL Aug 17 Local private equity firm MBK Partners has submitted a bid proposal for a controlling stake in South Korea's Woori Finance Holdings , online news outlet eDaily said on Wednesday in an unsourced report.
The fund is set to become the sole bidder for the $5.1 billion stake as its two rival contenders dropped out ahead of 5 p.m. (0800 GMT) auction deadline.
The sole interest by MBK, which has teamed up with Goldman Sachs and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, puts the stake sale at the risk of collapse again.
South Korea suspended the Woori stake sale in December last year due to a lack of bid interest. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
ABIDJAN, Feb 8 Workers at Canadian Natural Resources' (CNR) Baobab and Espoir oil and gas fields in Ivory Coast launched a 72-hour strike early on Wednesday over employment conditions, the head of their union said.
SINGAPORE, Feb 8 Loading of cargoes from Australia's North West Shelf (NWS) liquefied natural gas (LNG) and condensate project has been halted due to adverse weather, traders with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.