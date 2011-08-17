UPDATE 2-S.Korea's Woori sale set to founder again

* MBK Partners sole bidder for Woori bank sale
* TStone, Vogo Fund walk away, citing recent market
conditions
* Woori shares close up 1.3 percent
(Adds regulator's statement, analyst comments)
SEOUL, Aug 17 All but one bidder for South
Korea's biggest bank privatisation have pulled out, likely
killing an ill-fated deal that analysts said was never going to
succeed because of political opposition.
The financial regulator in charge of the landmark bank
privatisation said on Wednesday that a final decision would be
made on Friday after local private equity firm MBK Partners
submitted the only bid for Woori Financial Holdings .
Jun Sung-in, a professor at Hongik University in Seoul, said
that it would be "no surprise" if the potential $5.1 billion
deal failed.
"In the first place, the government had no willingness at
all to sell the country's biggest banking group as there are
just too many interest groups involved."
This was the second attempt to find a private
owner for the country's biggest banking group by assets, with
last year's attempt also failing to draw sufficient interest.
Preliminary bids for the government's 57 percent
stake were due Wednesday, but the sale process was hit by recent
steep declines in world markets and public criticism of the role
of private equity funds.
Officials had wanted more than two bidders to make
preliminary offers to show South Korean voters that the
government had sought to get value for money.
In May, South Korea resumed the Woori sale process days
after it postponed a decision on whether U.S. buyout fund Lone
Star was fit to be Korea Exchange Bank's top
shareholder.
Lone Star has been trying to sell Korea Exchange Bank for
years, but has been dogged by lawsuits and by public hostility
towards foreign private equity funds that bought Korean assets
cheaply in the wake of the 1998 financial crisis.
STOCK PLUNGE HURT PARTNER SEARCH
One local private equity fund, TStone, which partnered with
buyout firm J.C. Flowers, blamed the recent selloff in Korean
equity markets for the pullout as well as the sale process.
"TStone has decided not to submit a preliminary
bid proposal due to controversy over the sale of Woori, as their
shares plummeted recently as a result of the turmoil in the
global financial markets," the fund said in a statement.
Another South Korean bidder, Vogo Fund, said it
believed the chances of a sale were "low," as it had failed to
find a proper strategic partner.
That left a consortium led by MBK as the sole bidder. It
partnered with Goldman Sachs , Canada's Pension Plan
Investment Board and other local lenders.
Woori shares recently tumbled to almost a two-year
low as world stock markets swooned, but on Wednesday the shares
rose 1.3 percent to 12,100 won ($11.30)outperforming a 0.68
percent rally on the wider KOSPI index.
($1 = 1070.050 Korean won)
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by David Chance and Matt
Driskill)