Longer time off for U.S. parents welcome, but bosses must lead the way

NEW YORK Aug 10 Better paid leave for new
parents is long overdue in the United States, and executives
must lead by example to persuade hard-working, vacation-averse
Americans to take advantage of such a benefit, family and
employment experts said on Monday.
Software maker Adobe Systems Inc on Monday became
the third company in a week to expand its benefits, doubling
maternity leave to 26 weeks to increase diversity in its
workforce and give parents more time with their
newborns.
It followed announcements last week by video streaming
company Netflix Inc and Microsoft Corp that
they were also upping paid time off for new mothers and fathers.
Jennifer Owens, the editorial director of Working Mother
magazine, said companies must create a culture so new parents
feel comfortable taking leave.
"This is a great foundation and a tall foundation but I want
them to build the house that goes around it. I want it to be OK
that you can take all of this," she said. "You can offer it but
if there is a stigma about using it, that doesn't help."
Owens, who is also the director of the Working Mother
Research Institute, said companies must train managers, offer
support systems for employees on leave, and lead by example with
executives taking parental leave and talking publicly about it.
"It's great but it can't stand on its own," she said.
"Companies should look at their culture and they should trace
usage and be aware of whether or not it is actually being used."
ATTRACTING AND RETAINING TOP TALENT
Unlike most countries, the United State does not have
guaranteed paid maternity or paternity leave. In a 2007 study of
173 countries, researchers at Harvard University and McGill
University in Canada showed only the United States, Lesotho,
Liberia, Papua New Guinea and Swaziland had no paid leave for
new mothers.
Nearly 100 countries offer 14 or more weeks paid leave.
Companies in the United States determine the amount of maternity
leave for their employees.
Ray Baumruk, a partner and employee research leader at
management consulting services company Aon Hewitt, said
employees in the United States in general are not very good at
taking the full amount of vacation, or paid time off, that is
available to them.
That's often because workers are concerned about falling
behind or losing connections to a project, Baumruk said.
Tech companies are leading the charge to improve parental
leave because they need to attract and retain top talent.
"It is an indicator of how the talent market has heated up
and how it has gotten more difficult for employers in the tech
industry, and maybe other industries, to differentiate
themselves and attract the type of talent they want," he said.
Like Owens, he says the key to success will be encouraging
employees to take the time off they are due.
"Organization and cultural support is one of the key pieces
here that will be the lynchpin between success or failure,
making sure managers and leaders support and model it," Baumruk
added.
He also said other industries will follow the technology
sector's lead.
"There is no doubt we will see more and more employers in
multiple industries take a look at this and potentially change
policies in the future," he said.
