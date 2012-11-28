版本:
2012年 11月 29日 星期四 06:03 BJT

Workday says Q3 sales top Street, eyes Q4 growth of over 70 pct

SAN FRANCISCO Nov 28 Workday Inc's revenue doubled in the third quarter and the provider of Internet-based software forecast better-than-expected current-quarter sales as it expands its corporate client base, driving its shares 4 percent higher.

Revenue leapt to $72.6 million in the fiscal third quarter. For the current three months, Workday is forecasting revenue growth of 74 to 83 percent, to between $75 million and $79 million, exceeding Wall Street's average prediction for $70.7 million.

The stock was up 4 percent at $55.20 in after hours trade, from a close of $53.19 on the New York Stock Exchange.

