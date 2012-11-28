Workday says Q3 sales top Street, eyes Q4 growth of over 70 pct

SAN FRANCISCO Nov 28 Workday Inc's
revenue doubled in the third quarter and the provider of
Internet-based software forecast better-than-expected
current-quarter sales as it expands its corporate client base,
driving its shares 4 percent higher.
Revenue leapt to $72.6 million in the fiscal third quarter.
For the current three months, Workday is forecasting revenue
growth of 74 to 83 percent, to between $75 million and $79
million, exceeding Wall Street's average prediction for $70.7
million.
The stock was up 4 percent at $55.20 in after hours trade,
from a close of $53.19 on the New York Stock Exchange.