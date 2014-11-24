UPDATE 1-Workday's quarterly loss widens as costs rise

(Adds shares, outlook)

Nov 24 Workday Inc, a maker of cloud-based human resources software, reported a reported a wider third-quarter loss as costs jumped, sending its shares down 5 percent after the bell.

Workday, whose software is used to manage employee performance, payroll and expenses, reported a 58 percent rise in costs as it spent more on product development as well as sales and marketing.

The company's net loss widened to $59.9 million, or 33 cents per share, in the quarter ended Oct. 31, from $47.5 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company posted a loss of 3 cents per share.

The company, whose rivals include SAP SE and Oracle Corp, said revenue rose 68 percent to $215.1 million.

Analysts on average had expected a loss of 10 cents per share on revenue of $205.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company also forecast current-quarter revenue of $219-$222 million, while analysts on average were expecting $220.5 million.

Workday shares were trading down 5.18 percent at $87.70 in extended trading on Monday. Up to Monday's close of $92.49, the stock had risen about 11 percent this year. (Reporting By Sai Sachin R in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)