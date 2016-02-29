版本:
HR software maker Workday's loss widens on higher spending

Feb 29 Workday Inc reported a bigger quarterly net loss, hurt by higher spending on sales, marketing and product development.

The company's net loss widened to $81.1 million, or 42 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31, from $59.5 million, or 32 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $323.4 million from $226.3 million. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

