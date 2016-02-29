HR software maker Workday's loss widens on higher spending

BRIEF-Neovasc provides update in litigation with Cardiaq
* Neovasc Inc - trial court granted Cardiaq's motion for pre- and post-judgment interest
Feb 29 Workday Inc reported a bigger quarterly net loss, hurt by higher spending on sales, marketing and product development.
The company's net loss widened to $81.1 million, or 42 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31, from $59.5 million, or 32 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $323.4 million from $226.3 million. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The U.S. International Trade Commission began a patent infringement probe on Wednesday after ZiiLabs Inc charged that several firms were importing products to the United States in violation of its patents on graphics processors and DDR memory controllers.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday it had made a final finding of dumping of certain imports of carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length (CTL) plate from China.