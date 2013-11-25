UPDATE 1-Workday forecasts strong revenue as subscriptions jump

* Third quarter adj loss $0.12/shr vs est. loss $0.17/shr
* Third quarter rev up 76 pct
* Sees Q4 rev $133-$138 mln vs est. $128.9 mln
* Shares jump 8 pct after the bell
By Soham Chatterjee
Nov 25 Workday Inc, a provider of
Web-based human resources software, guided fourth-quarter
revenue well above expectations after reporting a 76 percent
jump in quarterly sales, helped by strong growth in
subscriptions from financial customers.
Workday's shares rose as much as 8 percent after the bell.
The company, which makes software to manage employee
performance, payroll and expense, said it expects revenue of
$133-$138 million in the fourth quarter. Analysts on average
were expecting $128.9 million.
Northland Capital Markets analyst Scott Berg said the
company reported its largest sequential increase in deferred
revenue since its IPO, helped by strong growth in billings.
"Guidance was above expectations and would appear to be
fairly conservative given the momentum in billings," Evercore
analyst Kirk Materne said.
Workday, which had a blockbuster listing last October,
competes with Oracle Corp and Germany-based SAP AG
in the fast-growing cloud software market, but is yet
to turn a profit.
Businesses are increasingly turning to cloud computing
technology, which lets them access data from remote servers and
is faster and cheaper than traditional in-house infrastructure.
The cloud software and services market is expected to grow
18.5 percent this year to $131 billion worldwide, according to
research firm Gartner.
Workday's customers include companies such as TripAdvisor
Inc and Yahoo Inc.
For the quarter ended Oct. 31, the company's net loss
narrowed to $47.5 million, or 27 cents per share, in the third
quarter, from $41.5 million, or 67 cents per share, a year
earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the company reported a loss of 12
cents per share.
Revenue jumped 76 percent to $127.9 million. Subscription
sales rose 82 percent to $93.9 million.
Analysts had expected a loss of 17 cents per share on
revenue of $117.7 million.
The company said it expects subscription revenue of
$105-$108 million in the fourth quarter.
"It was a really good all round quarter on the top line and
expense controls. They did a good job on margins," Susquehanna
Financial Group analyst Derrick Wood said.
Workday's shares have risen more than 34 percent this year.
They closed at $73.28 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.