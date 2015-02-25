Workday's revenue rises 60 pct on higher subscription

Feb 25 Workday Inc's quarterly revenue rose 60 percent, helped by strong subscription growth for its web-based human resources software.

Revenue rose to $226.3 million in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31 from $141.8 million a year earlier.

Net loss attributable to stockholders widened to $59.5 million, or 32 cents per share, from $56 million, or 32 cents per share. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)