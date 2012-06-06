版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 6日 星期三

General Electric to supply LNG technology to Petronas

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 GE Oil & Gas, a unit of General Electric co, will supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) technology to Malaysia's Petronas in a $150 mln deal, the company said on Wednesday.

The LNG 9 train in Bintulu, Sarawak, has a capacity of 3.6 mln tonnes of LNG per annum, adding to an existing 25.7 mln tonnes per year, the U.S. company said.

