UPDATE 1-Malaysia 135,000 bpd oilfield start delayed to 2013

KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 The full start up of Malaysia's 135,000 barrels per day (bpd) Gumusut-Kakap deepsea oilfield has been delayed to the second half of 2013 from 2012, an official at Malaysia's state energy firm Petronas said on Wednesday.

Construction of the floating production facility for the field has taken longer than expected, said Wee Yiaw Hin, executive vice president for exploration and production at Petronas.

"There has been some delay because we want to get fabrication complete so that when we roll out we are not faced with a lot of offshore work," Wee told reporters on the sidelines of an industry event.

"Therefore I think 2013 instead of 2012 ... sometime in the third or fourth quarters."

The company aims for 25,000 to 30,000 bpd early production from the field in the fourth quarter 2012 through linking some wells already drilled to another platform, Wee said.

Royal Dutch Shell operates the project and holds a 33 percent stake. ConocoPhillips has a 33 percent stake, Petronas holds 20 percent and Murphy Oil 14 percent.