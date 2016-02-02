WORLD-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 0600 GMT/1 AM ET

Editor: Clarence Fernandez + 65 6870 3861

TOP STORIES

Republican Cruz tops Trump in Iowa presidential race, Clinton and Sanders tie

DES MOINES, Iowa - Republican Senator Ted Cruz beats billionaire Donald Trump in Iowa while Democrats Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders remain deadlocked in the first presidential nominating contests of the 2016 White House race. (USA-ELECTION/ (WRAPUP 15, PICTURES, TV, GRAPHIC), moving shortly, by John Whitesides and Amanda Becker, 800 words

Zika virus linked to birth defects is international emergency, WHO says

GENEVA/LONDON - The World Health Organization declares the mosquito-borne Zika virus an international public health emergency due to its link to thousands of birth defects in Brazil as the U.N. agency seeks to build a global response to the threat. (HEALTH-ZIKA/WHO (UPDATE 4, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Stephanie Nebehay and Ben Hirschler, 900 words)

UN announces start of Syria peace talks as government troops advance

GENEVA/BEIRUT/ROME - The U.N. announces the formal start of peace talks for Syria and urges world powers to push for a ceasefire even as government forces, backed by Russian air strikes, launch their biggest offensive north of Aleppo in a year. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA (WRAPUP 2, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Tom Miles, John Irish, Tom Perry and Arshad Mohammed, 1,010 words)

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip as crude resumes drop

TOKYO - Asian shares falls as crude oil prices slide on rekindled oversupply fears and after downbeat manufacturing data raised concerns about sluggish global economic growth. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Lisa Twaronite, 510 words)

ASIA

Suu Kyi allies form Myanmar ruling party after decades of struggle

NAYPYITAW - Hundreds of lawmakers from Aung San Suu Kyi's National League of Democracy are sworn into Myanmar's parliament, with enough seats to choose the first democratically elected government since the military took power in 1962. (MYANMAR-POLITICS/PARLIAMENT (UPDATE 2, PICTURES, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Timothy Mclaughlin and Hnin Yadana Zaw, 650 words)

Singapore seizes bank accounts as part of 1MDB probe

SINGAPORE - Singapore has seized a large number of bank accounts in recent months as part of an investigation into possible money-laundering linked to Malaysian state investment fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), authorities say. (MALAYSIA-POLITICS/SINGAPORE (UPDATE 3), moved, by Saeed Azhar, 430 words)

UNITED STATES

Oregon town tense amid dueling protests over armed takeover of wildlife refuge

BURNS, Ore. - Tensions flare in the deeply divided town of Burns, Oregon, as 500 demonstrators on both sides of an armed occupation of a federal wildlife refuge square off, brandishing signs and yelling at each other days after one of the occupiers was shot dead by state police. (OREGON-MILITIA/PROTESTS (UPDATE 2, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Jimmy Urquhart, 420 words)

U.S. budget plan includes over $13 bln for new submarine -sources

WASHINGTON - The Pentagon's next five-year budget proposal seeks more than $13 billion in funding for a new submarine to carry nuclear ballistic missiles, plus orders for more Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin Corp fighter jets, say sources familiar with the plans. (USA-BUDGET/ARMS (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Andrea Shalal, 556 words)

U.S. judge orders explanation of Iran prisoner deal

WASHINGTON - A federal judge challenges the U.S. government's move to drop charges against an Iranian man accused of sanctions violations as part of a U.S. prisoner trade agreed with Iran. (IRAN-NUCLEAR/PRISONERS-CHALLENGE, moved, by Yeganeh Torbati and Joel Schectman, 450 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Saudi Arabia says 375 civilians killed on its border in Yemen war

RIYADH - Mortars and rockets fired at Saudi Arabian towns and villages have killed 375 civilians, including 63 children, since the start of the Saudi-led military campaign in Yemen in late March, Riyadh says. (YEMEN-SECURITY/SAUDI/, moved, by William Maclean and Angus McDowall, 488 words)

EUROPE

Italy drops objections to EU migration fund to Turkey

ROME/BRUSSELS - Italy will contribute to a 3 billion euro European Union fund to help Turkey tackle the European migration crisis, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi says, dropping objections blocking implementation of the plan. (EUROPE-MIGRANTS/TURKEY-ITALY (UPDATE 1), moved, by Francesca Piscioneri and Gabriela Baczynska, 530 words)

EU's Tusk to present new proposal in Britain talks on Tuesday

BRUSSELS/LONDON - The head of the European Council will present a "new settlement" proposal in talks with Britain on reforms aimed at keeping the country in the 28-nation bloc. (BRITAIN-EU/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Gabriela Baczynska and Elizabeth Piper, 540 words)

Cologne steps up security for carnival after attacks at New Year

COLOGNE - As Cologne gears up for its annual carnival, authorities say they will put more police on duty, light dark areas and use video surveillance to make people feel safe after assaults on women at New Year shocked the nation. (GERMANY-CARNIVAL/ (PICTURES, TV), moved, by Michelle Martin, 700 words)

SPORTS

FIFA cuts funding to scandal-hit Americas confederations

MIAMI - FIFA has cut off funding to the corruption-hit confederations for soccer in the Americas, the global football body says, in a move which could cause future cash flow problems for the two organisations. (SOCCER-FIFA/AMERICAS, moved, by Simon Evans, 305 words)