WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 0600 GMT/2 AM ET

TOP STORIES

Emotions run high as Myanmar swears in first president with no army ties in more than 50 years

NAYPYITAW/YANGON - Myanmar's parliament swears in the first president with no military ties in more than half a century, after Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) swept to power following a landslide election win in November. (MYANMAR-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Hnin Yadana Zaw and Aung Hla Tun, 513 words)

Trump campaign manager charged with misdemeanor battery against reporter

Donald Trump's presidential campaign manager is arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery in Florida in an incident involving a reporter, the latest chapter in a raucous U.S. race marked by threats, insults and physical confrontations. (USA-ELECTION/ (WRAPUP 5, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), moved, by Emily Stephenson and Colleen Jenkins, 886 words)

+ See also:

- USA-ELECTION/CLINTON, moved, by Jonathan Allen, 392 words

- USA-ELECTION/TRUMP, moved, by Steve Holland, 443 words

Brazil's biggest party quits coalition, Rousseff isolated

BRASILIA - Brazil's largest party announces it is leaving President Dilma Rousseff's governing coalition and pulling its members from her government, departure that cripples her fight against impeachment proceedings in Congress. (BRAZIL-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moving shortly, by Anthony Boadle, 869 words)

EXCLUSIVE-Iran missile tests were 'in defiance of' U.N. resolution -U.S., allies

UNITED NATIONS - By launching nuclear-capable missiles Iran defies Security Council resolution that endorses historic nuclear deal, United States and its European allies say in joint letter seen by Reuters. (IRAN-MISSILES/ (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Louis Charbonneau, 531 words)

ASIA

China warns Taiwan over new law governing cross-strait relations

BEIJING - China warns Taiwan that the passage of a proposed new law governing relations between the two could seriously damage the basis for talks, and that Beijing opposes any obstacles to developing ties. (CHINA-TAIWAN/, moved, by Ben Blanchard , 324 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-CORRUPTION/JUDICIAL (UPDATE 1), moved, 189 words

Pakistan's Christians call for protection, unity after Easter bomb

LAHORE, Pakistan - Year ago, Wasif Masih, 16, had narrow escape when suicide bomber blew himself up outside his church in Lahore. On Easter Sunday he died when same Taliban faction killed 72 people in park full of families. "Terrorists didn't used to be so focused on our community. Now all their attention is on us," says Lahore vicar Irshad Ashnaz. (PAKISTAN-BLAST/CHRISTIANS (PIX, TV), moved, by Mehreen Zahra-Malik and Mubasher Bukhari, 750 words)

+ See also:

- PAKISTAN-BLAST/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, by Asad Hashim, 758 words

U.S. hopes China will accept missile defense talks

WASHINGTON - A senior U.S. diplomat says he hopes China will accept an offer for a technical briefing on a new missile defense system the United States wants to deploy in South Korea, a prospect Beijing sees as a threat to its national security. (USA-NUCLEAR/MISSILEDEFENSE-CHINA (UPDATE 1), moved, by Lesley Wroughton, 399 words)

MIDDLE EAST

EgyptAir hijack ends with passengers freed unharmed, suspect arrested

LARNACA, Cyprus/CAIRO - EgyptAir plane flying from Alexandria to Cairo is hijacked and forced to land in Cyprus by man with what authorities say was fake suicide belt, who is arrested after giving himself up. (EGYPT-AIRPLANE/HIJACKING (UPDATE 9, TV, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Yiannis Kourtoglou and Nadia El Gowely, 778 words)

Syria's Assad says military gains will hasten political deal

MOSCOW/BEIRUT - Syrian army successes will help accelerate political settlement to country's civil war, President Bashar al-Assad says, because they weaken position of international opponents whom he accuses of hindering any agreement. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX), moved, by Vladimir Soldatkin and Dominic Evans, 698 words)

+ See also:

- MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-POLITICS (UPDATE 1, TV), moved, 388 words

UNITED STATES

Apple could use Brooklyn case to pursue details about FBI iPhone hack-source

SAN FRANCISCO - If the U.S. Department of Justice asks a New York court to force Apple Inc to unlock an iPhone, the technology company could push the government to reveal how it accessed the phone which belonged to a shooter in San Bernardino, a source familiar with the situation says. (APPLE-ENCRYPTION/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Dan Levine, 512 words)

Overhaul urged for scandal-hit U.N. assembly chief's office

UNITED NATIONS - A United Nations task force recommends in a report new ethical rules and financial disclosures for the office of the presidency of the U.N. General Assembly after a bribery scandal involving a former assembly head. (UN-CORRUPTION/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Louis Charbonneau, 449 words)

Oscar-winning actress Patty Duke dies, aged 69

Oscar-winning American actress Patty Duke, widely known for the 1960s show "The Patty Duke Show," dies, her representative tells Reuters. She was 69. (PEOPLE-PATTYDUKE/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, 268 words)

EUROPE

FBI warned Dutch about El Bakraoui brothers week before attacks

AMSTERDAM - The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) told Dutch police that two brothers were being sought by Belgian authorities a week before the pair blew themselves up in suicide attacks in Brussels, the Dutch interior minister says. (BELGIUM-BLAST/NETHERLANDS, moved, by Anthony Deutsch , 415 words)

+ See also:

- BELGIUM-BLAST/TOLL, moved, by Julia Fioretti, 272 words

- SOCCER-FRIENDLY-FRA-RUS/SECURITY (PIX), moved, by Julien Pretot, 223 words

Obama to hold informal talks with Turkey's Erdogan as ties show strain

ISTANBUL/ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE - President Barack Obama will hold informal talks with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Washington this week, the White House says, dismissing suggestions that the lack of a formal meeting represented a snub to Ankara. (TURKEY-USA/ (UPDATE 3, TV, PIX), moved, by Can Sezer and Jeff Mason, 594 words)

AMERICAS

Former Canadian Cabinet minister killed in plane crash

MONTREAL - Former Canadian Cabinet minister Jean Lapierre dies in a plane crash that also killed his wife and three of his siblings on the way to his father's funeral in eastern Quebec. (CANADA-CRASH/ (UPDATE 4, PIX), moved, by Allison Lampert, 388 words)

AFRICA

EXCLUSIVE-EU takes aim where it hurts Burundi: peacekeeper funding

NAIROBI - European Union plans to cut back its funding for Burundi's lucrative peace-keeping contingent in Somalia to try to force President Pierre Nkurunziza into talks with opponents and away from brink of ethnic conflict, diplomatic sources say. (BURUNDI-SECURITY/EU (EXCLUSIVE, PIX), moved, by Edmund Blair, 960 words)

HEALTH

West Africa Ebola outbreak no longer poses global risk, WHO says

GENEVA - West Africa's Ebola outbreak no longer constitutes threat to international public health, World Health Organization says, declaring end to nearly 20-month emergency that kills about 11,300 people. (HEALTH-EBOLA/WHO (UPDATE 2, TV), moved, by Stephanie Nebehay, 421 words)