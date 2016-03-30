WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 0600 GMT/2 AM ET

Editor: Clarence Fernandez + 65 6870 3861
TOP STORIES
Emotions run high as Myanmar swears in first president with
no army ties in more than 50 years
NAYPYITAW/YANGON - Myanmar's parliament swears in the first
president with no military ties in more than half a century,
after Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD)
swept to power following a landslide election win in November.
(MYANMAR-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Hnin Yadana
Zaw and Aung Hla Tun, 513 words)
Trump campaign manager charged with misdemeanor battery
against reporter
Donald Trump's presidential campaign manager is arrested and
charged with misdemeanor battery in Florida in an incident
involving a reporter, the latest chapter in a raucous U.S. race
marked by threats, insults and physical confrontations.
(USA-ELECTION/ (WRAPUP 5, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), moved, by Emily
Stephenson and Colleen Jenkins, 886 words)
+ See also:
- USA-ELECTION/CLINTON, moved, by Jonathan Allen, 392 words
- USA-ELECTION/TRUMP, moved, by Steve Holland, 443 words
Brazil's biggest party quits coalition, Rousseff isolated
BRASILIA - Brazil's largest party announces it is leaving
President Dilma Rousseff's governing coalition and pulling its
members from her government, departure that cripples her fight
against impeachment proceedings in Congress. (BRAZIL-POLITICS/
(UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moving shortly, by Anthony Boadle, 869
words)
EXCLUSIVE-Iran missile tests were 'in defiance of' U.N.
resolution -U.S., allies
UNITED NATIONS - By launching nuclear-capable missiles Iran
defies Security Council resolution that endorses historic
nuclear deal, United States and its European allies say in joint
letter seen by Reuters. (IRAN-MISSILES/ (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 1,
PIX), moved, by Louis Charbonneau, 531 words)
ASIA
China warns Taiwan over new law governing cross-strait
relations
BEIJING - China warns Taiwan that the passage of a proposed
new law governing relations between the two could seriously
damage the basis for talks, and that Beijing opposes any
obstacles to developing ties. (CHINA-TAIWAN/, moved, by Ben
Blanchard , 324 words)
+ See also:
- CHINA-CORRUPTION/JUDICIAL (UPDATE 1), moved, 189 words
Pakistan's Christians call for protection, unity after
Easter bomb
LAHORE, Pakistan - Year ago, Wasif Masih, 16, had narrow
escape when suicide bomber blew himself up outside his church in
Lahore. On Easter Sunday he died when same Taliban faction
killed 72 people in park full of families. "Terrorists didn't
used to be so focused on our community. Now all their attention
is on us," says Lahore vicar Irshad Ashnaz.
(PAKISTAN-BLAST/CHRISTIANS (PIX, TV), moved, by Mehreen
Zahra-Malik and Mubasher Bukhari, 750 words)
+ See also:
- PAKISTAN-BLAST/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, by Asad
Hashim, 758 words
U.S. hopes China will accept missile defense talks
WASHINGTON - A senior U.S. diplomat says he hopes China will
accept an offer for a technical briefing on a new missile
defense system the United States wants to deploy in South Korea,
a prospect Beijing sees as a threat to its national security.
(USA-NUCLEAR/MISSILEDEFENSE-CHINA (UPDATE 1), moved, by Lesley
Wroughton, 399 words)
MIDDLE EAST
EgyptAir hijack ends with passengers freed unharmed, suspect
arrested
LARNACA, Cyprus/CAIRO - EgyptAir plane flying from
Alexandria to Cairo is hijacked and forced to land in Cyprus by
man with what authorities say was fake suicide belt, who is
arrested after giving himself up. (EGYPT-AIRPLANE/HIJACKING
(UPDATE 9, TV, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Yiannis Kourtoglou and
Nadia El Gowely, 778 words)
Syria's Assad says military gains will hasten political deal
MOSCOW/BEIRUT - Syrian army successes will help accelerate
political settlement to country's civil war, President Bashar
al-Assad says, because they weaken position of international
opponents whom he accuses of hindering any agreement.
(MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX), moved, by Vladimir
Soldatkin and Dominic Evans, 698 words)
+ See also:
- MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-POLITICS (UPDATE 1, TV), moved, 388
words
UNITED STATES
Apple could use Brooklyn case to pursue details about FBI
iPhone hack-source
SAN FRANCISCO - If the U.S. Department of Justice asks a New
York court to force Apple Inc to unlock an iPhone, the
technology company could push the government to reveal how it
accessed the phone which belonged to a shooter in San
Bernardino, a source familiar with the situation says.
(APPLE-ENCRYPTION/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Dan Levine, 512 words)
Overhaul urged for scandal-hit U.N. assembly chief's office
UNITED NATIONS - A United Nations task force recommends in a
report new ethical rules and financial disclosures for the
office of the presidency of the U.N. General Assembly after a
bribery scandal involving a former assembly head.
(UN-CORRUPTION/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Louis Charbonneau, 449
words)
Oscar-winning actress Patty Duke dies, aged 69
Oscar-winning American actress Patty Duke, widely known for
the 1960s show "The Patty Duke Show," dies, her representative
tells Reuters. She was 69. (PEOPLE-PATTYDUKE/ (UPDATE 3, PIX,
TV), moved, 268 words)
EUROPE
FBI warned Dutch about El Bakraoui brothers week before
attacks
AMSTERDAM - The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)
told Dutch police that two brothers were being sought by Belgian
authorities a week before the pair blew themselves up in suicide
attacks in Brussels, the Dutch interior minister says.
(BELGIUM-BLAST/NETHERLANDS, moved, by Anthony Deutsch , 415
words)
+ See also:
- BELGIUM-BLAST/TOLL, moved, by Julia Fioretti, 272 words
- SOCCER-FRIENDLY-FRA-RUS/SECURITY (PIX), moved, by Julien
Pretot, 223 words
Obama to hold informal talks with Turkey's Erdogan as ties
show strain
ISTANBUL/ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE - President Barack Obama will
hold informal talks with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in
Washington this week, the White House says, dismissing
suggestions that the lack of a formal meeting represented a snub
to Ankara. (TURKEY-USA/ (UPDATE 3, TV, PIX), moved, by Can Sezer
and Jeff Mason, 594 words)
AMERICAS
Former Canadian Cabinet minister killed in plane crash
MONTREAL - Former Canadian Cabinet minister Jean Lapierre
dies in a plane crash that also killed his wife and three of his
siblings on the way to his father's funeral in eastern Quebec.
(CANADA-CRASH/ (UPDATE 4, PIX), moved, by Allison Lampert, 388
words)
AFRICA
EXCLUSIVE-EU takes aim where it hurts Burundi: peacekeeper
funding
NAIROBI - European Union plans to cut back its funding for
Burundi's lucrative peace-keeping contingent in Somalia to try
to force President Pierre Nkurunziza into talks with opponents
and away from brink of ethnic conflict, diplomatic sources say.
(BURUNDI-SECURITY/EU (EXCLUSIVE, PIX), moved, by Edmund Blair,
960 words)
HEALTH
West Africa Ebola outbreak no longer poses global risk, WHO
says
GENEVA - West Africa's Ebola outbreak no longer constitutes
threat to international public health, World Health Organization
says, declaring end to nearly 20-month emergency that kills
about 11,300 people. (HEALTH-EBOLA/WHO (UPDATE 2, TV), moved, by
Stephanie Nebehay, 421 words)