WORLD-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 0200 GMT/10 PM ET

TOP STORIES
Billionaire PM cements Georgia grip, ally elected president
TBILISI - A little-known ally of billionaire Prime Minister
Bidzina Ivanishvili wins a landslide victory in Georgia's
presidential election, cementing the ruling coalition's grip on
power after Mikheil Saakashvili's 10-year rule.
(GEORGIA-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 5, TV, PICTURE), moved, by Margarita
Antidze and Timothy Heritage, 700 words)
- GEORGIA-ELECTION/MARGVELASHVILI (NEWSMAKER), moved, by
Margarita Antidze and Timothy Heritage, 500 words
German paper says Obama aware of spying on Merkel since 2010
BERLIN - A German newspaper reports that President Barack
Obama knew his intelligence service was eavesdropping on Angela
Merkel as long ago as 2010, contradicting reports that he had
told the German leader he did not know. (GERMANY-USA/SPYING
(UPDATE 2), moved, 750 words)
- USA-SECURITY/, moved, Aruna Viswanatha and Anna
Yukhananov, 550 words
As Iraq seeks U.S. arms, bombs kill another 55
BAGHDAD - A dozen bombings in Iraq kill 55 people as the
prime minister prepares to travel to Washington to seek
President Barack Obama's help in confronting a wave of sectarian
violence fueled by Syria's civil war. (IRAQ-VIOLENCE/ (UPDATE 3,
PICTURE, TV), moved, by Kareem Raheem and Ahmed Rasheed, 800
words)
Israel to free more Palestinian prisoners for peace talks
JERUSALEM - Israel is to release 26 Palestinian prisoners in
a second stage of a deal brokered by the United States in July
that brought a resumption of peace talks. (PALESTINIANS ISRAEL/
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Allyn Fisher-Ilan, 450 words)
PALESTINIANS-ECONOMY/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by Ali Sawafta and
Noah Browning, 1,200 words
ASIA
China to hold first trial of anti-graft activists
BEIJING - Three Chinese anti-graft activists who agitated
for officials to disclose assets go on trial in the first case
of its kind that underscores the limits of the government's
tolerance of challenges to its authority. (CHINA-CORRUPTION/,
moved, by Ben Blanchard, 600 words)
Blasts kill 5 at rally for Indian opposition candidate Modi
NEW DELHI - Explosions at an Indian election rally kill five
people and wound 83 in the eastern city of Patna, the chief
minister of Bihar state says. (INDIA-POLITICS/BLASTS (UPDATE 3),
moved, by Rajesh Kumar Singh, 660 words)
MIDDLE EAST
Kurdish militants tighten grip on Syria's northeast
AMMAN - Kurdish militants move to consolidate their control
of an oil-producing region in northeastern Syria after seizing a
border crossing with Iraq from Islamist rebels, activists say.
(SYRIA-CRISIS/ UPDATE 1, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Khaled Yacoub
Oweis, 700 words)
- SYRIA-CRISIS/OPCW, moved, 300 words
- SYRIA-CRISIS/GENEVA, moved, 300 words
In Libya's east, a former rebel commander tests Tripoli
BREGA, Libya - For Libyan militia leader Ibrahim al-Jathran,
shutting down half the country's oil production with an armed
militia is not a crime, it is the start of a just battle for a
fair share of the country's petroleum wealth.
(LIBYA-OIL/PROTESTS/, NEWSMAKER, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Ulf
Laessing and Ghaith Shennib, 1,200 words)
Egypt seeks to lure Gulf investors amid turmoil
CAIRO - Egypt is planning a charm offensive to persuade Gulf
Arab entrepreneurs to invest in its economy, battered by
political upheaval, protests and violence. (EGYPT-INVESTMENT/,
moved, by Maggie Fick, 500 words)
UNITED STATES
Rocker Lou Reed of Velvet Underground dies at 71
NEW YORK - Lou Reed, the pioneering songwriter and musician
behind influential rock band Velvet Underground, which fused art
and music in collaboration with artist Andy Warhol, dies at age
71. (USA-LOUREED/ (UPDATE 3), moved, 700 words)
Data center glitch is latest problem in 'Obamacare' rollout
WASHINGTON - A data center critical for allowing uninsured
Americans to buy coverage under President Barack Obama's
healthcare law goes down, halting online enrollment for all 50
states in the latest problem to hit a troubled rollout.
(USA-HEALTHCARE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Sharon Begley and David
Morgan, 600 words)
- USA-HEALTHCARE/CONGRESS, moved, by David Morgan and Susan
Cornwell, 1,000 words
AMERICAS
Chile's Bachelet pitches $15 bln plan, vows to back unions
SANTIAGO - Chile's presidential frontrunner Michelle
Bachelet says if elected she will fortify labor unions and roll
out an ambitious $15 billion spending program, more than half of
which would fund education. (CHILE-ELECTION/, moved, 440 words)
- CHILE-ELECTION/BACHELET (ANALYSIS, PICTURES, TV), moved,
by Rosalba O'Brien and Antonio De la Jara, 1,600 words
Fernandez's allies thumped in Argentina mid-term
BUENOS AIRES - Argentine President Cristina Fernandez's
allies took a beating in mid-term polls, shrinking her majority
in Congress, ending chances of a constitutional change to allow
her a third term and kicking off the contest to succeed her in
2015. (ARGENTINA-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 5), moved, by Hugh Bronstein,
720 words)
EUROPE
Power struggle in Czech election winner hits coalition talks
PRAGUE - Attempts to form a new Czech government after this
weekend's election suffer a setback when the winning center-left
party tries to oust its leader over an unexpectedly weak showing
at the ballot box. (CZECH-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Robert
Muller, 600 words)
AFRICA
Congo army says captures rebel stronghold; peacekeeper
killed
KINSHASA - Government forces say they captured the rebel
stronghold of Rutshuru in a third day of fierce fighting in
eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, in which one U.N.
peacekeeper was killed and another injured.
(CONGO-DEMOCRATIC/REBELS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Kenny Katombe and
Chrispin Mvano, 610 words)