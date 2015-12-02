WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 0600 GMT/1 AM ET

Editor: Robert Birsel + 65 6870 3815

TOP STORIES

U.S. deploying new force to Iraq to boost fight against Islamic State

WASHINGTON - The United States says it is deploying a new force of special operations troops to Iraq to conduct raids against Islamic State there and in neighboring Syria, in a ratcheting up of Washington's campaign against the group.(MIDEAST-CRISIS/USA-MILITARY (UPDATE 5, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Phil Stewart and Yeganeh Torbati, 818 words)

Facebook's CEO and wife to give 99 pct of shares to couple's foundation

SAN FRANCISCO - Mark Zuckerberg will put 99 percent of his Facebook Inc shares, currently worth about $45 billion, into a new philanthropy project focusing on human potential and equality, he and his wife say in a letter to their newborn daughter. (MARKZUCKERBERG-BABY/ (UPDATE 5, PICTURES, TV), moved, 777 words)

EXCLUSIVE-Russia may freeze Turkish Stream gas project - Gazprom sources

MOSCOW - Russia may freeze work on Turkish Stream gas pipeline project for several years in retaliation against Ankara for shooting down of Russian air force jet, two sources at Russian gas giant Gazprom tell Reuters. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/RUSSIA-TURKEY-GAS (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 1), moved, by Denis Pinchuk and Olesya Astakhova, 851 words)

After leaders' rhetoric, climate negotiators start work on deal

PARIS - With encouragement from 150 world leaders ringing in their ears, government negotiators seek to turn that rhetoric of unity into text of global deal to slow climate change. (CLIMATECHANGE-SUMMIT/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), moved, by Barbara Lewis and Bate Felix, 735 words)

ASIA

China may pay "international price" in South China Sea legal case, experts say

HONG KONG/MANILA - When an international court ruled in late October that it had jurisdiction to hear a case filed by the Philippines against China over the disputed South China Sea, Beijing dismissed the decision, saying it would "lead to nothing". (SOUTHCHINASEA-CHINA/COURT (PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), moved, by Greg Torode and Manuel Mogato, 860 words)

China will press ahead with reform despite yuan blessing -Zhu

WASHINGTON - China will not stop financial sector reforms after an International Monetary Fund decision to add the yuan currency to the fund's benchmark currency basket, a senior Chinese policymaker said on Tuesday. (IMF-CHINA/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Krista Hughes, 408 words)

In first step to power, Suu Kyi holds talks with Myanmar president

NAYPYITAW - Myanmar's democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi holds talks with President Thein Sein, the first of two key meetings as her election-winning party prepares to take power in a country crippled by decades of military rule. (MYANMAR-POLITICS/ (PIX, TV), moved, by Aung Hla Tun and Timothy Mclaughlin, 389 words)

UNITED STATES

Chicago police chief out, inquiry launched over black teen's death

CHICAGO - Police chief is ousted after days of protest over white officer's shooting of black teenager 16 times and department's refusal to release video of killing for more than year. (USA-RACE/CHICAGO (UPDATE 9, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Mary Wisniewski, 800 words)

AMERICAS

Puerto Rico avoids second default, but future payments uncertain

NEW YORK/SAN JUAN - Puerto Rico makes a crucial debt payment but warns that its deteriorating finances could trigger future defaults, as the governor granted the U.S. territory power to take revenues from public agencies. (USA-PUERTORICO/ (UPDATE 6, PICTURES), moved, by Megan Davies and Nick Brown, 707 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Al Qaeda Syria wing frees Lebanese in return for jailed Islamists

BEIRUT - Al Qaeda's Syrian wing frees 16 Lebanese soldiers and policemen in exchange for release of jailed Islamists including ex-wife of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/LEBANON (UPDATE 7, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Tom Perry and Laila Bassam, 757 words)

Yemen PM rejects cabinet reshuffle ordered by president - gov't source

DUBAI - Yemeni Prime Minister Khaled Bahah rejects a cabinet reshuffle ordered by President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, a senior government official says, another sign of the deepening rift between the two leaders. (YEMEN-SECURITY/GOVERNMENT (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sami Aboudi and Mohammed Ghobari, 462 words)

AFRICA

U.N. helicopters launch strikes against Congo rebels after deadly raid

KINSHASA - U.N. helicopters launch strikes against Ugandan rebels near the northeastern border of Democratic Republic of Congo in response to attacks that killed dozens of people, the force's top general says. (CONGODEMOCRATIC-UGANDA/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Aaron Ross, 341 words)