WORLD-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 0600 GMT/2 AM ET

Editor: Robert Birsel + 65 6870 3815

Picture Desk: Singapore + 65 6870 3775

Graphics queries: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT/ET)

TOP STORIES

Nineteen killed in suspected suicide attack at Ariana Grande concert in Britain

MANCHESTER - At least 19 people are killed and 59 wounded in an explosion at the end of a concert by U.S. singer Ariana Grande in the English city of Manchester, in what two U.S. officials said was a suspected suicide bombing. (BRITAIN-SECURITY/MANCHESTER (UPDATE 9, PIX, TV), moving shortly, by Michael Holden and Andrew Yates, 855 words)

- BRITAIN-SECURITY/MANCHESTER-MISSING (UPDATE 1), moved, by Jon Super, 450 words

- BRITAIN-SECURITY/MANCHESTER-ARIANAGRANDE (UPDATE 1), moved, 250 words

Trump says concerns about Iran driving Israel, Arab states closer

JERUSALEM - U.S. President Donald Trump says shared concern about Iran is driving Israel and many Arab states closer and demands that Tehran immediately cease military and financial backing of "terrorists and militias". (USA-TRUMP/ISRAEL (UPDATE 7, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Steve Holland and Jeff Mason, 725 words)

- TRUMP-POPE/ (PICTURES), moved, by Philip Pullella, 750 words

S.Korea's ex-leader Park abused power to gain bribes, prosecutor tells court

SEOUL - South Korea's former leader Park Geun-hye abused her power and pressured companies to pay her tens of millions of dollars in bribes, a prosecutor tells a Seoul court at the start of her corruption trial. A grim-faced Park pleaded not guilty, but faces more than decade in jail if convicted.(SOUTHKOREA-POLITICS/PARK (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), moved, by Christine Kim, 728 words)

Flynn declines U.S. Senate subpoena in Russia probe

WASHINGTON - Former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn declines to comply with a subpoena from the Senate Intelligence Committee as it investigates possible Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. (USA-TRUMP/RUSSIA (UPDATE 5, PICTURES), moved, by Patricia Zengerle and Warren Strobel, 790 words)

- USA-TRUMP/RUSSIA-COUNSEL (UPDATE 1), moved, 280 words

ASIA

U.S. starts "extreme vetting" at Australia's offshore detention centres

SYDNEY - U.S. Homeland Security officials begin "extreme vetting" interviews at Australia's offshore detention centres, two sources at the camps tell Reuters, as Washington honours a refugee swap that U.S. President Donald Trump had called "a dumb deal". (USA-TRUMP/AUSTRALIA-REFUGEES (UPDATE 1, EXCLUSIVE, PIX), moved, by Colin Packham, 503 words)

U.S., Japanese firms collaborating on new missile defence radars-sources

TOKYO - Raytheon Co and Lockheed Martin Corp are working with Japanese partners on rival projects to develop new radars that will enhance Japan's shield against any North Korean missile strike, government and defence industry sources in Tokyo tell Reuters. (JAPAN-MISSILES/RADAR (EXCLUSIVE, PIX), by Tim Kelly and Nobuhiro Kubo, 642 words)

Two men publicly caned in Indonesia's Aceh for having gay sex

BANDA ACEH - Religious police in a conservative Indonesian province cane two men for gay sex, with hooded men inflicting 82 strokes of the cane on each of them as thousands of people watch the punishment ordered by an Islamic court. (INDONESIA-LGBT/CANING (PIX, TV), moving shortly, by Beawiharta, 548 words)

North Korea says missile ready for mass-production, U.S. questions progress

SEOUL/WASHINGTON - North Korea says it successfully tested what it calls an intermediate-range ballistic missile, which met all technical requirements and can now be mass-produced, though U.S. officials and experts question the extent of its progress. (NORTHKOREA-MISSILES/ (WRAPUP 2, PICTURES, GRAPHIC), moved, by Ju-min Park and Phil Stewart, 810 words)

Chinese paper applauds anti-spy efforts after NY Times report CIA sources killed

BEIJING - An influential state-run newspaper applauds China's anti-espionage efforts after the New York Times says China killed or imprisoned up to 20 CIA sources, hobbling U.S. spying operations in a massive intelligence breach. (USA-CHINA/ESPIONAGE (UPDATE 2, TV), moved, 420 words)

UNITED STATES

Trump budget plan slashes food stamps, healthcare for poor

WASHINGTON - The White House is set to deliver President Donald Trump's first full budget to lawmakers, a plan that would slash funding for healthcare and food assistance programmes for the poor while it trims the deficit. (USA-BUDGET/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURES), moved, by Roberta Rampton, 980 words)

Symantec says 'highly likely' North Korea group behind ransomware attacks

SAN FRANCISCO - Cyber security firm Symantec Corp says it is "highly likely" a hacking group affiliated with North Korea is behind the WannaCry cyber attack this month that infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide and disrupted operations at hospitals, banks and schools across the globe. (CYBER-ATTACK/NORTHKOREA (UPDATE 2), expect by 0500 GMT/1 AM ET, by Joseph Menn, 750 words)

- CYBER-UN/NORTHKOREA, moved, by Michelle Nichols, 400 words

AMERICAS

Brazil President Temer: 'I won't resign. Oust me if you want'

BRASILIA - Brazilian President Michel Temer, facing growing calls for his resignation over a corruption scandal, says he will not step down even if he is formally indicted by the Supreme Court. (BRAZIL-CORRUPTION/ (UPDATE 6, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Silvio Cascione and Anthony Boadle, 715 words)

Venezuela prosecutor decries Maduro plan, unrest worsens

CARACAS/PUERTO ORDAZ - Venezuela's state prosecutor pans unpopular President Nicolas Maduro's plan to create a grassroots congress, deepening a rare public split among the ruling Socialists as the death toll from two months of unrest hits 51. (VENEZUELA-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 3, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Alexandra Ulmer and Maria Ramirez, 760 words)

EUROPE

Rattled UK PM May forced into 'dementia tax' U-turn after poll lead halves

LONDON - British Prime Minister Theresa May is forced to backtrack on one of her more striking election pledges to force elderly people to pay more for their social care after her party's opinion poll lead halves in just a few days. (BRITAIN-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 4, PICTURES), moved, by Kylie MacLellan and Kate Holton, 760 words)

- BRITAIN-ELECTION/POLL-ICM (UPDATE 1), moved, 370 words

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

King of Cannes Haneke could get record third Palme d'Or with 'Happy End'

CANNES, France - Austrian director Michael Haneke could take a record third Palme d'Or at this year's Cannes Film Festival where "Happy End" is screened. (FILMFESTIVAL-CANNES/ (PICTURES, TV), moved, by Robin Pomeroy, 410 words)

- FILMFESTIVAL-CANNES/INARRITU (PICTURES, TV), moved, by Robin Pomeroy, 470 words)

- FILMFESTIVAL-CANNES/GORE (PICTURES, TV), moved, by Sarah Mills, 370 words)