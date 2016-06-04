WORLD-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1000 GMT/6 AM ET

Editor: Alison Williams + 44 207 542 7923
TOP STORIES
Boxing great Muhammad Ali dies aged 74
SCOTTSDALE, Arizona - Former world heavyweight champion
Muhammad Ali, whose record-setting boxing career, flair for
showmanship and political stands made him one of the best-known
figures of the 20th century, dies aged 74.








Syrian army enters Raqqa province in offensive against
Islamic State - monitor
AMMAN - The Syrian army has crossed the boundary of Raqqa
province after advancing in a major Russian-backed offensive
against Islamic State militants, the Syrian Observatory for
Human Rights, a group that monitors the war, said on Saturday.
Human Rights, a group that monitors the war, said on Saturday.







Trump seizes on U.S. jobs report to target Democratic
economic policies
WASHINGTON - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump
says a U.S. jobs report that showed the weakest hiring in more
than five years proves that Democratic economic policies are
pushing the country in the wrong direction.






EUROPE
French PM says Seine seems to have peaked after floods
PARIS - Floods that inundated parts of France killing four
and forcing thousands from their homes could start easing after
the Seine river hit a peak and stabilises, French Prime Minister
Manuel Valls says.



I am my own man, says Ukraine's new prime minister
KIEV - Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman says will
not let decision-making be shackled by powerful vested
interests, in his first interview with foreign media since
taking office in April.


Brexit debate brings out Britain's World War Two fixation
LONDON - When Nigel Farage rolls into town in a purple
double-decker bus to campaign for Britain to leave the EU, the
music blaring from the loudspeakers is from the classic World
War Two movie "The Great Escape".

ASIA
U.S. flexes muscles as Asia worries about S.China Sea row
SINGAPORE - The United States steps up pressure on China to
rein in its actions in the South China Sea, with top defence
officials underlining Washington's military superiority and
vowing to remain the main guarantor of Asian security for
decades to come.



Democracy nothing to fear, Taiwan says to China
TAIPEI - On the anniversary of China's bloody crackdown on
student-led protests in and around Beijing's Tiananmen Square,
Taiwan's new president tells China that democracy is nothing to
fear.

UNITED STATES
NY Fed first rejected cyber-heist transfers, then moved $81
million
DHAKA/NEW YORK - Hours before the Federal Reserve Bank of
New York approved four fraudulent requests to send $81 million
from a Bangladesh Bank account to cyber thieves, the Fed branch
blocked those same requests because they lacked information
required to transfer money, according to two people with direct
knowledge of the matter.




Carter says nine soldiers now known to have died in Fort
Hood incident
SINGAPORE - Nine U.S. soldiers are now known to have died
when a troop carrier overturned this week during a training
exercise at the U.S. Army base of Food Hood in Texas, U.S.
Secretary of Defense Ash Carter says.



AFRICA
Nigerian militants say aim is zero oil output after three
new attacks
LONDON/ABUJA - The Niger Delta Avengers militant group
claims responsibility for three new attacks on Nigeria's oil
infrastructure, promising to cut production to zero.


HEALTH
WHO emergency panel to meet on Zika and Olympics
GENEVA/NEW YORK - With debate growing over the safety of
holding the Olympics in Brazil amid the Zika virus outbreak, the
World Health Organization's Emergency Committee on Zika will
meet in the coming weeks to evaluate the risks of going ahead
with the Games in August.




SPORT BUSINESS
Winner takes all in mega soccer shirt deals
BERLIN - A battle between Adidas and Nike for dominance of
the global soccer gear market is driving a steep rise in
sponsorship payments to elite clubs - and cutting into the two
manufacturers' profits.
