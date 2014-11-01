WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1100 GMT/7 AM ET

Editor: Ralph Boulton + 44 20 7542 7923

TOP STORIES

Branson to meet Virgin Galactic space team after crash

MOJAVE, Calif. - Richard Branson is set to meet his Virgin Galactic space team in California's Mojave Desert on Saturday following the crash of a passenger spaceship being developed by his company that killed one pilot and seriously injured the other. (SPACE-CRASH/VIRGIN, moved, by Alex Dobuzinskis, 800 words)

Kurdish peshmerga arrive with weapons in Syria's Kobani

MURSITPINAR, Turkey/Beirut - Iraqi Kurdish forces arrive in Syrian town of Kobani with heavy weapons to help Syrian |Kurds fend off attempts by Islamic State insurgents top seize the town and cement control in Turkish border region; Islamist militants affiliated to al Qaeda seize last remaining stronghold of Western-backed rebels in Syria's northwest province of Idlib. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/ (PIX, TV), expect by 1400 GMT/ 10 AM ET, by Humeyra Pamuk and Mariam Karouny, 700 words)

Nigeria's purported Boko Haram head says has "married off" girls

LAGOS - A man claiming to be Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau said more than 200 girls kidnapped by the group six months ago had been "married off" to its fighters, contradicting Nigerian government claims they would soon be freed. (NIGERIA-VIOLENCE/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1300 GMT/ 9 AM ET, by Tim Cocks,600 words)

WORLD ECONOMY

China's factory growth unexpectedly hits five-month low

BEIJING - China's factory activity unexpectedly falls as firms fight slowing orders and rising costs in the cooling economy, reinforcing views that the country's growth outlook is hazy at best (CHINA-ECONOMY/PMI (UPDATE 2), moved, 700 words)

EUROPE

Washington tries to check Hungary's drift to Kremlin orbit

ZAGREB/BUDAPEST - The United States is mounting a diplomatic offensive to stop Hungary selling a stake in a Croatian energy firm to Russia, part of what Western powers see as Budapest's dangerous drift into Moscow's orbit. (HUNGARY-RUSSIAN/ENERGY, moved, by Zoran Radosavljevic and Krizstina Than, 800 words)

AFRICA

Soldiers vie for power after Burkina Faso president quits

OUAGADOUGOU - An officer in Burkina Faso's presidential guard says he had seized power and promises to lead the West African country to elections after the resignation of longtime President Blaise Compaore, in an apparent putsch against the military chief of staff. (BURKINA-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), expect by 1200 GMT/0800 AM ET, by Mathieu Bonkoungou, 800 words)

U.S. MID-TERM ELECTIONS

Fired-up Republicans have edge in midterm turnout war

WASHINGTON - Daunting reality looms for President Obama's Democrats ahead of U.S. congressional elections Tuesday: Voters from Republican Party are much more fired up. (USA-ELECTIONS/TURNOUT, moved, by Jason Lange, 791 words)

U.S. voters contend with new voting rules in 14 states

WASHINGTON - U.S. voters in 14 states navigate new laws that critics say make it harder for lower-income and minority voters, who typically back Democrats, to cast ballots in mid-term elections. (USA-ELECTIONS/RIGHTS, moved, by Amanda Becker, 587 words)

EBOLA

Judge eases limits on U.S. nurse who treated Ebola patients

FORT KENT, Maine - Declaring Ebola fears in United States "not entirely rational," judge rejects Maine's bid for quarantine on nurse who treats victims of disease in West Africa but tests negative for it, and instead imposes limited restrictions. (HEALTH-EBOLA/USA (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Joel Page, 900 words)

AMERICAS

Canada security services struggle with extremist threat, resources gap

OTTAWA - Canada's spy agency and national police force are so constrained by lack of resources that they cannot keep close track of all Islamic extremists who may be potential threat at home, and they also have to abandon some counter-espionage work and criminal investigations, according to current and former intelligence and police officials. (CANADA-ATTACKS/RESOURCES (PIX), moved, by David Ljunggren, 837 words)

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Ewan McGregor leads all-star cast in Broadway revival of 'The Real Thing'

NEW YORK - Thirty years after its initial Broadway run, Scottish actor Ewan McGregor heads all-star cast in latest revival of Tom Stoppard's Tony-winning play, "The Real Thing," about love, truth, marriage and infidelity. (THEATRE-THEREALTHING/ (TV), moved, by Patricia Reaney, 513 words)