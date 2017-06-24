WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1400 GMT/10 AM ET

Editor: Mark Heinrich +44 207 542 7923

Picture Desk: Singapore + 65 6870 3775

Graphics queries: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT/ET)

TOP STORIES

Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts

MOSUL, Iraq - Iraqi forces open exit routes for hundreds of civilians to flee the Old City of Mosul as they battle to retake the ancient quarter from Islamic State militants mounting a last stand in what was the de facto capital of their "caliphate". (MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-MOSUL (UPDATE 2, TV, PIX), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Marius Bosch, 800 words)

London tower blocks evacuated as 27 buildings fail fire tests

LONDON - Britain says 27 high-rise apartment blocks have failed fire safety checks carried out after the deadly Grenfell Tower blaze, including several in north London where residents are forced to evacuate amid chaotic scenes. (BRITAIN-FIRE/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Kate Holton and Jamillah Knowles, 607 words)

+ See also: BRITAIN-FIRE/ARCONIC (UPDATE 1), by Tom Bergin, 977 words

- BRITAIN-EU/BROADCASTERS-PATRIOTISM, moved, 312 words

UAE says alternative to Qatar demands is "not escalation but parting ways"

DUBAI - A senior United Arab Emirates (UAE) official says that if Qatar does not accept an ultimatum issued by Arab states that imposed a boycott this month on the tiny Gulf Arab nation, "the alternative is not escalation but parting ways". (GULF-QATAR/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, 500 words)

+ See also:

- GULF-QATAR/EMIRATES, moved, by Yara Bayoumy, 352 words

Under pressure, Western tech firms bow to Russian demands to share cyber secrets

WASHINGTON/MOSCOW - Western technology companies, including Cisco, IBM and SAP, are acceding to demands by Moscow for access to closely guarded product security secrets, at a time when Russia is accused of a growing number of cyber attacks on West, a Reuters investigation finds. (USA-RUSSIA/TECH (UPDATE 2, INSIGHT, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Joel Schectman, Dustin Volz and Jack Stubbs, 1,500 words)

ASIA

Landslide buries Chinese mountain village, fears for 141 people

BEIJING - Fears grow for 141 people missing in China after a landslide buries their mountain village in the southwestern province of Sichuan, with reports that only three survivors had been pulled out of the mud and rock hours after the calamity struck. (CHINA-LANDSLIDE/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV) moved, 340 words)

North Korea says U.S. student's death a "mystery to us" too

SEOUL - North Korea says the death of U.S. university student Otto Warmbier soon after his return home was a mystery and dismisses accusations that he had died because of torture and beating during his captivity as "groundless". (USA-NORTHKOREA/ (UPDATE 5, PIX), moved, by Jack Kim, 605 words)

Ahead of Modi visit, U.S. sees no threat to Pakistan from arms deal with India

NEW DELHI/WASHINGTON - With the United States expected to authorise India's purchase of naval drones, a senior White House official says any U.S. military transfer to India would not represent a threat to its rival neighbour Pakistan. (INDIA-USA/ (UPDATE 5, PIX), moved, by Sanjeev Miglani and David Brunnstrom, 570 words)

EUROPE

UK PM May defends Brexit rights offer in face of EU doubts

BRUSSELS - British Prime Minister Theresa May defends her offer to let millions of EU citizens stay in Britain after Brexit as fellow EU leaders respond coolly to her opening move in negotiations on Britain's withdrawal. (BRITAIN-EU/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, by Alastair Macdonald and Elizabeth Piper, 784 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Amnesty for militants in Syria's Raqqa aims to promote stability

AIN ISSA, Syria - A civil council expected to rule Raqqa once Islamic State is dislodged from the Syrian city pardons 83 of the jihadist group's low-ranking militants, a goodwill gesture designed to promote stability. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-RAQQA-AMNESTY (PIX, TV), moved, by Michael Georgy, 471 words)

If Baghdadi is dead, next IS leader likely to be Saddam-era officer

BAGHDAD - If Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is confirmed dead, he is likely to be succeeded by one of his top two lieutenants, both of whom were Iraqi army officers under the late dictator Saddam Hussein. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-BAGHDADI-SUCCESSION (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Maher Chmaytelli, 598 words)

Bomber planning to attack Mecca's Grand Mosque blows himself up - ministry

DUBAI - Saudi security forces foil a suicide attack on the Grand Mosque in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, cornering the would-be attacker in an apartment where he blew himself up, the Interior Ministry says. (SAUDI-SECURITY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 290 words)

Yemen government says to investigate allegations of abuse in secret prisons

DUBAI - President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi's government says it is investigating reports that forces backed by the United Arab Emirates are running secret prisons in southern Yemen where detainees are subjected to torture and abuse. (YEMEN-SECURITY/ABUSE, moved, 414 words)

HUMAN RIGHTS

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. list to drop Iraq, Myanmar as worst offenders on child soldiers

WASHINGTON - Secretary of State Rex Tillerson plans to remove Iraq and Myanmar from a U.S. list of the world's worst offenders in use of child soldiers, U.S. officials say, a step that could prompt accusations the Trump administration is prioritising security and diplomatic interests ahead of human rights. (USA-TRAFFICKING/CHILDSOLDIERS (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Matt Spetalnick and Jason Szep, 800 words)

UNITED STATES

Trump reaches out to lawmakers on healthcare as another says 'no'

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump makes calls to fellow Republicans in U.S. Senate to mobilise support for their party's healthcare overhaul while acknowledging the legislation is on "very, very narrow path" to passage. (USA-HEALTHCARE/ (UPDATE 6, PIX, TV), moved, by Jeff Mason and Yasmeen Abutaleb, 715 words)

U.S. Supreme Court limits rights of property owners

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Supreme Court narrows the rights of property owners in disputes with governments and lays out a formula for determining when landowners are owed compensation in case involving a vacant lot on the picturesque St. Croix River in Wisconsin. (USA-COURT/PROPERTY (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved, by Andrew Chung, 577 words)

AMERICAS

Slain Venezuelan protester's father appeals to "friend" Maduro

CARACAS - A man describing himself as a former boss and friend of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro urges an investigation into the killing of his son in anti-government unrest convulsing the OPEC nation for nearly three months. (VENEZUELA-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Silene Ramírez and Andreina Aponte, 640 words)

+ See also:

- VENEZUELA-POLITICS/PROTESTER (PIX), moved, 635 words