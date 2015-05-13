WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET

Editor: Paul Grant + 1 202 898 8322
TOP STORIES
Weak U.S. retail sales dampen sharp Q2 growth rebound hopes
WASHINGTON - U.S. retail sales are flat as households cut
back on purchases of automobiles and other big-ticket items,
indicating economy struggles to rebound strongly after barely
growing in first quarter. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 3), moved, by
Lucia Mutikani, 803 words)
Obama meets two Saudi princes after King sent regrets
WASHINGTON - President Obama meets privately with two of
Saudi Arabia's top leaders at White House and goes out of his
way to praise them as he plays down absence of King Salman, who
pulls out of visit. (USA-GULF/SUMMIT (UPDATE 1, PIX), expect by
2200 GMT/6 PM ET, by Jeff Mason, 400 words)
U.S. investigators review data from fatal Philadelphia train
wreck
PHILADELPHIA - Federal investigators recover black box from
wreckage of Amtrak passenger train that jumps tracks and review
data to determine what caused crash that kills at least six
people and injures more than 200, officials say.
(USA-TRAIN/DERAILMENT (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), moved, by Jarrett
Renshaw, 889 words)
Burundi army officer says he deposes president, crowds cheer
BUJUMBURA - Burundian general says he deposes President
Pierre Nkurunziza for seeking unconstitutional third term in
office and is forming transitional government, after more than
two weeks of protests against election bid. (BURUNDI-POLITICS/
(UPDATE 7, TV, PIX), moved, by Njuwa Maina, 714 words)
No sign of missing U.S. aid helicopter after second Nepal
quake
CHARIKOT, Nepal - Day-long search fails to find missing U.S.
Marine helicopter, day after second Nepal earthquake in three
weeks kills scores and triggers landslides across Himalayan
nation. (QUAKE-NEPAL/ (WRAPUP 4, PIX, TV), moved, by Krista Mahr
and Ross Adkin, 768 words)
Kerry to tell China U.S. committed to free S. China Sea
movement
WASHINGTON - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will leave
China "in absolutely no doubt" about Washington's commitment to
freedom of navigation and flight in the South China Sea when he
visits Beijing this weekend, senior State Department official
says. (USA-CHINA/SOUTHCHINA SEA (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by
David Brunnstrom, 700 words)
Japan's 3 top carmakers to expand Takata air bag recalls by
millions
TOKYO - Japan's three biggest carmakers expand huge global
recall triggered by potentially fatal air bags made by Takata,
saying they will take back millions of vehicles worldwide for
investigation. (AUTOS-TAKATA/ (UPDATE 5), moving shortly, By
Chang-Ran Kim and Mari Saito, 400 words)
UNITED STATES
EXCLUSIVE-Wal-Mart improves lobbying disclosure after
shareholder push
CHICAGO - Wal-Mart says it will start disclosing directly to
investors what it spends on lobbying on state-by-state basis,
responding to shareholder pressure to improve transparency on
how the retailing giant seeks to influence public policy.
(WAL-MART STORES-DISCLOSURE/LOBBYING (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 1),
moved, by Nathan Layne, 890 words)
MIDDLE EAST
Iraq defense ministry says Islamic State's second-in-command
killed
BAGHDAD - Iraq's Defense Ministry says deputy commander of
Islamic State insurgents is killed in coalition air strike on
mosque where he meets with other militants in north of the
country. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/ISLAMICSTATE (UPDATE 3), moved, 337
words)
+ See also:
- MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA (UPDATE 5), moved, by Tom Perry,
Mariam Karouny and Laila Bassam, 583 words
Iran complains to UN of foiled Yemen aid as ship standoff
looms
UNITED NATIONS - Iran complains to Security Council of Saudi
Arabia-led coalition's forces hindering its attempts to send aid
to Yemen as standoff looms over Iranian cargo ship bound for
Arabian Peninsula under military escort.
(YEMEN-SECURITY/IRAN-UN, moved, by Michelle Nichols, 379 words)
Israel's vulnerable governing coalition passes first test
JERUSALEM - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's
emerging government scrapes by its first parliamentary test,
paving way for new cabinet to be sworn in after two months of
difficult coalition building. (ISRAEL-POLITICS/ (TV, PIX, UPDATE
1), moved, by Maayan Lubell, 431 words)
EUROPE
EU plans migrant quotas, Britain opts out
BRUSSELS - EU announces plan to distribute asylum-seekers
more fairly around its member states and take in 20,000 more
refugees, but Britain's newly re-elected Conservative leaders
reject any quota system imposed from Brussels.
(EUROPE-MIGRANTS/PROPOSAL (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved,
by Robin Emmott and Alastair Macdonald, 596 words)
Greece plays down referendum option, economy stutters
ATHENS - Greece's government rules out rushing to
referendum to secure public support for unpopular reforms,
opting instead to make final push for a compromise with lenders
by end of month. (EUROZONE-GREECE/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by
Angeliki Koutantou and Renee Maltezou, 631 words)
ASIA
Gunmen kill 43 in bus attack in Pakistan's Karachi
KARACHI - Gunmen board bus and open fire on commuters in
Pakistan's volatile southern city of Karachi, killing at least
43, police say, and militants affiliated with Islamic State
claim responsibility. (PAKISTAN-ATTACK/ (UPDATE 6, PIX), moved,
by Syed Raza Hassan, 603 words)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Coen brothers look at film from other side as Cannes judges
CANNES - Filmmaker brothers Joel and Ethan Coen say it will
be new experience for them to watch movies rather than having
film in competition as first co-presidents of main Cannes
International Film Festival jury. (FILMFESTIVAL-CANNES/JURY (TV,
PIX), moved, by Michael Roddy, 275 words)