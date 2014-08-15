WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET

Editor: Jim Loney + 1 202 898 8322
TOP STORIES
Kiev says forces destroyed Russian armor inside Ukraine
KIEV - Ukraine says its artillery destroys part of Russian
armored column that enters its territory and says its forces
come under shellfire from Russia in what appears to be major
military escalation between ex-Soviet states. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/
(WRAPUP 4, TV, PIX), moved, by Natalia Zinets and Richard
Balmforth, 788 words)
Missouri names officer in shooting of unarmed teen, cites
robbery
FERGUSON, Mo. - Police name Darren Wilson as officer who
shot and killed unarmed black teenager and say youth was key
suspect in robbery that occurred minutes before shooting, which
sparked days of sometimes violent protests.
(USA-MISSOURI/SHOOTING (UPDATE 6, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), moving
shortly, by Nick Carey, 800 words)
Iraqi Sunnis lay out conditional offer to join unity
government
BAGHDAD - Tribal leaders and clerics from Iraq's Sunni
heartland offer their conditional backing for new government
that hopes to contain sectarian bloodshed and offensive by
Islamic State militants that threatens tear country apart.
(IRAQ-SECURITY/ (WRAPUP 3, TV, PIX, GRAPHICS), moved, by Raheem
Salman and Michael Georgy, 1,109 words)
EXCLUSIVE-Oil-by-rail project for shut California refinery
nears approval
First new crude-by-rail project at California refinery is
likely to win approval next month after more than year of
scrutiny, head of the Kern County planning division tells
Reuters, and it could help reopen shuttered plant.
(CRUDE-RAILWAYS/CALIFORNIA (EXCLUSIVE,UPDATE 1), moved, by
Kristen Hays, 964 words)
EXCLUSIVE-Wife defines stakes in Oklahoma divorce: $17
billion
OKLAHOMA CITY - More than $17 billion of Oklahoma oilman
Harold Hamm's fortune could be subject to division with his
estranged wife, according to economic analysis presented in
their divorce trial, defining stakes in one of bigger battles
ever over marital estate. (CONTINENTAL-DIVORCE/ (EXCLUSIVE,
PIX), moved, by Heide Brandes and Joshua Schneyer, 807 words)
Mob attacks convoy of Pakistani opposition leader Khan
ISLAMABAD - Clashes break out as tens of thousands of
Pakistani protesters from two anti-government movements slowly
converge on capital, presenting 15-month-old civilian government
with its biggest challenge yet. (PAKISTAN-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 2,
PIX, TV), moved, by Syed Raza Hassan, 709 words)
African Ebola outbreak like 'wartime,' food shortages
threaten
GENEVA/MONROVIA - Ebola epidemic in West Africa creates
"wartime" situation, including threat of food shortages, and
could take six months to bring under control, medical charity
MSF and Liberian government say. (HEALTH-EBOLA/ (WRAPUP 2, PIX,
TV), expect by 1830 GMT/2.30 PM ET, by Stephanie Nebehay and
Clair MacDougall, 900 words)
UNITED STATES
In CDC bird flu mix-up, U.S. agency cites sloppy science,
failed reporting
NEW YORK - U.S. government scientist working with bird flu
rushed through procedure designed to ensure safety, allotting
only about half the time necessary, to get to staff meeting,
health officials say. (HEALTH-AVIANFLU/CDC (UPDATE 1, PIX),
moving shortly, by Sharon Begley, 600 words)
U.S. court upholds FERC order on transmission planning
WASHINGTON - U.S. court upholds reforms from Federal Energy
Regulatory Commission that call on utilities to take various
actions, including increased transmission planning, designed to
lower cost of electricity for consumers. (USA-COURTS/FERC
(UPDATE 1), expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, by Ros Krasny, 500
words)
Porsche prevails at U.S. appeals court over VW squeeze
NEW YORK - Porsche Automobil Holding SE persuades U.S.
federal appeals court to uphold dismissal of lawsuit by more
than 30 hedge funds that claimed to suffer big losses when
German automaker fraudulently cornered market in Volkswagen AG
shares. (PORSCHE-VOLKSWAGEN (UPDATE 1), expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM
ET, by Jonathan Stempel, 450 words)
US court revives challenge to New York City circumcision law
NEW YORK - Federal appeals court revives effort to block
New York City regulation that requires people who perform
Jewish circumcision ritual on infants that involves oral suction
to first obtain parental consent. (USA-NEWYORK/CIRCUMCISION,
moved, by Jonathan Stempel, moved, 425 words)
AMERICAS
Mexico's Pemex poised to import light crude from U.S.
MEXICO CITY - Mexican state-owned oil company Pemex is
poised to abandon decades-old devotion to self-sufficiency in
crude oil, entering talks with U.S. companies about importing
light crude from its northern neighbor where output is booming.
(MEXICO-REFORMS/LIGHTCRUDE (PIX, TV) moved, by David Alire
Garcia and Noe Torres, 350 words)
AFRICA
Boko Haram abduct dozens of boys in northeast Nigeria -
witnesses
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria - Suspected Islamist Boko Haram fighters
abduct dozens of boys and men in raid on remote village in
northeast Nigeria, loading them onto trucks and driving them
off, witnesses who flee violence say. (NIGERIA-VIOLENCE/ (UPDATE
3, PIX), moved, by Lanre Ola, 619 words)
ASIA
Copper processing fees jump as Freeport resumes Indonesian
exports
HONG KONG/NEW YORK - Copper processing fees surge as
Freeport McMoRan Inc. resumes exports from its Indonesian mine
after ending seven-month dispute with government there.
(INDONESIA-COPPER/FEES, moving shortly, by Polly Yam and
Josephine Mason, 400 words)
EUROPE
Erdogan seeks to keep grip on Turkey's ruling party
ANKARA - Turkish president-elect Tayyip Erdogan will
reshuffle upper echelons of his ruling party in coming weeks, in
bid to snuff out rumblings of division and maintain his grip on
political movement he forged more than decade ago.
(TURKEY-GOVERNMENT/PARTY (PIX), moved, by Orhan Coskun and
Gulsen Solaker, 900 words)