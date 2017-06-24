WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET

Editor: Angus MacSwan +44 207 542 7923

TOP STORIES

Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts

MOSUL, Iraq - Iraqi forces open exit routes for hundreds of civilians to flee the Old City of Mosul as they battle to retake the quarter from Islamic State militants mounting a last stand in what was the de facto capital of their "caliphate". (MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-MOSUL (UPDATE 2, TV, PIX), moved, by Marius Bosch, 800 words)

15 dead, scores missing hours after landslide buries Chinese village

BEIJING - Fifteen people were killed in a landslide in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Saturday and about 100 were believed to be still buried in the debris and feared dead, state media said. (CHINA-LANDSLIDE/ (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), moved, by Christian Shepherd, 358 words)

London tower blocks evacuated as 27 buildings fail fire tests

LONDON - Britain says 27 high-rise apartment blocks failed fire safety checks carried out after the deadly Grenfell Tower blaze, including several in north London where residents are forced to evacuate in chaotic scenes. (BRITAIN-FIRE/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Kate Holton and Jamillah Knowles, 607 words)

UAE sees "parting of ways" if Qatar does not accept Arab demands

DUBAI - A senior United Arab Emirates official says that if Qatar did not accept an ultimatum issued by fellow Arab states which imposed a boycott it, there would be a "parting of ways". (GULF-QATAR/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, by Aziz El Yaakoubi, 587 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Istanbul bans gay and transgender pride march for second year

ISTANBUL - Istanbul's governor bans a gay and transgender pride march which was due to take place in the city on Sunday, citing security concerns after threats from an ultra-nationalist group. (TURKEY-LGBT/PRIDE (UPDATE 1), moved, 279 words)

EUROPE

Under pressure, Western tech firms bow to Russian demands to share cyber secrets

WASHINGTON/MOSCOW - Western technology companies, including Cisco, IBM and SAP, are acceding to demands by Moscow for access to closely guarded product security secrets, at a time when Russia is accused of a growing number of cyber attacks on West, a Reuters investigation finds. (USA-RUSSIA/TECH (UPDATE 2, INSIGHT, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Joel Schectman, Dustin Volz and Jack Stubbs, 1,500 words)

Arconic knowingly supplied flammable panels for use in tower -emails

LONDON - Six emails sent by and to an Arconic Inc sales manager raise questions about why the company supplied combustible cladding to a distributor for use at Grenfell Tower, despite publicly warning such panels were a fire risk for tall buildings. (BRITAIN-FIRE/ARCONIC (UPDATE 1), by Tom Bergin, 977 words)

British lawmakers hit by cyber security attack

LONDON - Britain's parliament is hit by a cyber attack in which hackers tried to access email accounts, just over a month after a ransomware worm crippled parts of the country's health service. (BRITAIN-POLITICS/CYBER (UPDATE 3), moved, 293 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Egypt's Sisi ratifies contested deal handing Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia

CAIRO - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi ratifies a maritime demarcation agreement that sees the country cede sovereignty over two uninhabited Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia. (EGYPT-SAUDI/ISLANDS (UPDATE 1), moved, 253 words) Amnesty for militants in Syria's Raqqa aims to promote stability

AIN ISSA, Syria - A civil council expected to rule Raqqa once Islamic State is dislodged from the Syrian city pardons 83 of the jihadist group's low-ranking militants, a goodwill gesture designed to promote stability. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-RAQQA-AMNESTY (PIX, TV), moved, by Michael Georgy, 471 words)

If Baghdadi is dead, next IS leader likely to be Saddam-era officer

BAGHDAD - If Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is confirmed dead, he is likely to be succeeded by one of his top two lieutenants, both of whom were Iraqi army officers under the late dictator Saddam Hussein. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-BAGHDADI-SUCCESSION (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Maher Chmaytelli, 598 words)

Yemen government says to investigate allegations of abuse in secret prisons

DUBAI - President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi's government says it is investigating reports that forces backed by the United Arab Emirates are running secret prisons in southern Yemen where detainees are subjected to torture and abuse. (YEMEN-SECURITY/ABUSE, moved, 414 words)

HUMAN RIGHTS

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. list to drop Iraq, Myanmar as worst offenders on child soldiers

WASHINGTON - Secretary of State Rex Tillerson plans to remove Iraq and Myanmar from a U.S. list of the world's worst offenders in use of child soldiers, U.S. officials say, a step that could prompt accusations the Trump administration is prioritising security and diplomatic interests ahead of human rights. (USA-TRAFFICKING/CHILDSOLDIERS (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Matt Spetalnick and Jason Szep, 800 words)

UNITED STATES

Trump lobbies lawmakers on healthcare as another says 'no'

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump makes calls to fellow Republicans in U.S. Senate to mobilise support for their party's healthcare overhaul while acknowledging the legislation is on "very, very narrow path" to passage. (USA-HEALTHCARE/ (UPDATE 6, PIX, TV), moved, by Jeff Mason and Yasmeen Abutaleb, 715 words)

AMERICAS

Slain Venezuelan protester's father appeals to "friend" Maduro

CARACAS - A man describing himself as a former boss and friend of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro urges an investigation into the killing of his son in anti-government unrest. (VENEZUELA-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Silene Ramírez and Andreina Aponte, 640 words)

+ See also:

- VENEZUELA-POLITICS/PROTESTER (PIX), moved, 635 words

ASIA

North Korea says U.S. student's death a "mystery to us" too

SEOUL - North Korea says the death of U.S. university student Otto Warmbier soon after his return home was a mystery and dismisses accusations that he had died because of torture and beating during his captivity as "groundless". (USA-NORTHKOREA/ (UPDATE 5, PIX), moved, by Jack Kim, 605 words)