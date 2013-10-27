WORLD-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 2200 GMT/6 PM ET

Editor: Will Dunham + 1 202 789 8015
TOP STORIES
Billionaire PM cements Georgia grip, ally elected president
TBILISI - A little-known ally of billionaire Prime Minister
Bidzina Ivanishvili wins a landslide victory in Georgia's
presidential election, cementing the ruling coalition's grip on
power after Mikheil Saakashvili's 10-year rule.
(GEORGIA-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 5, TV, PICTURE), moved, by Margarita
Antidze and Timothy Heritage, 700 words)
+ See also:
GEORGIA ELECTION/MARGVELASHVILI (NEWSMAKER), moved, by
Margarita Antidze and Timothy Heritage, 500 words
German paper says Obama aware of spying on Merkel since 2010
BERLIN - A German newspaper reports that President Barack
Obama knew his intelligence service was eavesdropping on Angela
Merkel as long ago as 2010, contradicting reports that he had
told the German leader he did not know. (GERMANY-USA/SPYING
(UPDATE 1), moved, 750 words)
+ See also:
USA-SECURITY/, moved, Aruna Viswanatha and Anna Yukhananov,
550 words
As Iraq seeks U.S. arms, bombs kill another 55
BAGHDAD - A dozen bombings in Iraq kill 55 people as the
prime minister prepares to travel to Washington to seek
President Barack Obama's help in confronting a wave of sectarian
violence fueled by Syria's civil war. (IRAQ-VIOLENCE/ (UPDATE 3,
PICTURE, TV), moved, by Kareem Raheem and Ahmed Rasheed, 800
words)
Israel to free more Palestinian prisoners for peace talks
JERUSALEM - Israel is to release 26 Palestinian prisoners in
a second stage of a deal brokered by the United States in July
that brought a resumption of peace talks. (PALESTINIANS ISRAEL/,
moved, by Allyn Fisher-Ilan, 450 words)
+ See also:
PALESTINIANS-ECONOMY/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by Ali Sawafta and
Noah Browning, 1,200 words
UNITED STATES
Rocker Lou Reed of Velvet Underground dies at 71
NEW YORK - Lou Reed, the pioneering songwriter and musician
behind the Velvet Underground, one of the most influential rock
bands which fused art and music in collaboration with artist
Andy Warhol, dies at age 71. (USA-LOUREED/ (UPDATE 3), moved,
700 words)
Data center glitch is latest problem in 'Obamacare' rollout
WASHINGTON - A data center that hosts the key website for
insurance exchanges under President Barack Obama's healthcare
law and a hub for verifying customer information lost
connectivity in the latest problem to the "Obamacare" rollout.
+ See also:
USA-HEALTHCARE/CONGRESS, moved, by David Morgan and Susan
Cornwell, 1,000 words
MIDDLE EAST
Kurdish militants tighten grip on Syria's northeast
AMMAN - Kurdish militants move to consolidate their control
of an oil-producing region in northeastern Syria after seizing a
border crossing with Iraq from Islamist rebels, activists say.
(SYRIA-CRISIS/ UPDATE 1, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Khaled Yacoub
Oweis, 700 words)
+ See also:
- SYRIA-CRISIS/OPCW, moved, 300 words
- SYRIA-CRISIS/GENEVA, moved, 300 words
Iranian capital takes down some anti-American posters
DUBAI - Tehran authorities have taken down some
anti-American posters, amid signs Iran is seeking better
relations with the United States as the two sides prepare to
hold talks over its nuclear program. (IRAN-USA/POSTERS, moved,
350 words)
+ See also:
IRAN NUCLEAR/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 350 words
In Libya's east, a former rebel commander tests Tripoli
BREGA, Libya - For Libyan militia leader Ibrahim al-Jathran,
shutting down half the country's oil production with an armed
militia is not a crime, it is the start of a just battle for a
fair share of country's petroleum wealth. (LIBYA-OIL/PROTESTS/,
NEWSMAKER, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Ulf Laessing and Ghaith
Shennib, 1,200 words)
Egypt seeks to lure Gulf investors amid turmoil
CAIRO - Egypt is planning a charm offensive to persuade Gulf
Arab entrepreneurs to invest in its economy, battered by
political upheaval, protests and violence. (EGYPT-INVESTMENT/,
moved, by Maggie Fick, 500 words)
AMERICAS
Argentina's ailing president faces tough congressional vote
BUENOS AIRES - Argentine leader Cristina Fernandez's allies
took a beating in midterm congressional election, killing any
chance of a constitutional changes to allow her a third term and
kicking off a succession struggle ahead of the 2015 presidential
vote. (ARGENTINA-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 2, TV, PICTURE), moved, by
Hugh Bronstein, 600 words)
Chile's Bachelet set to return to power but obstacles await
RANCAGUA, Chile - Michelle Bachelet is a safe bet to return
to power in Chile's presidential election but, now touting a
more ambitious program of leftist reforms, she will need every
ounce of her political skill to push them through.
(CHILE-ELECTION/BACHELET (ANALYSIS, PIX, TV), expect by 2000
GMT/4 P.M. ET, by Rosalba O'Brien and Antonio De la Jara, 1,600
words)
ASIA
China to hold first trial of anti-graft activists
BEIJING - Three Chinese anti-graft activists who agitated
for officials to disclose their assets go on trial in the first
case of its kind that underscores the limits of the government's
tolerance of challenges to its authority. (CHINA-CORRUPTION/,
moved, by Ben Blanchard, 600 words)
Blasts kill 5 at rally for Indian opposition candidate Modi
NEW DELHI - Explosions at an Indian election rally kill five
people and wound 83 in the eastern city of Patna, the chief
minister of Bihar state says. (INDIA-POLITICS/BLASTS (UPDATE 3),
moved, by Rajesh Kumar Singh, 660 words)
Afghan watchdog blames government for election shortcomings
KABUL - Afghanistan's independent election watchdog blames
the government for failing to prepare the ground for next year's
presidential election, and an opposition leader accuses
President Hamid Karzai of trying to influence the vote.
+ See also:
AFGHANISTAN-ATTACK/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words
EUROPE
Power struggle in Czech election winner hits coalition talks
PRAGUE - Attempts to form a new Czech government after this
weekend's election suffer a setback when the winning center-left
party tried to oust its leader due to an unexpectedly weak
showing at the ballot box. (CZECH-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 1), moved,
by Robert Muller, 600 words)
Spaniards rally against court's freeing of ETA member
MADRID - Thousands of people rally in Madrid to protest
against a European court ruling which released an ETA member
from jail and opened the way for dozens of other convicted
Basque separatists to walk free. (SPAIN-ETA/ PICTURE), moved, by
Sarah White, 450 words)
AFRICA
U.N. peacekeeper killed as Congo's army gains ground
KINSHASA - A U.N. peacekeeper is killed and another injured
during a third day of fighting between government forces and
rebels in eastern Congo as the army presses toward the rebel
stronghold of Rutshuru. (CONGO-DEMOCRATIC/REBELS (UPDATE 1),
moved, by Kenny Katombe and Chrispin Mvano, 600 words)
European, African observers say Madagascar election credible
ANTANANARIVO - Madagascar's first presidential election
since a military-backed coup was free and fair, European Union
(EU) and Southern African observers say, as early results
trickled out two days after the poll. (MADAGASCAR-ELECTION/
PICTURE, TV, moved, by Richard Lough and Alain Iloniaina, 400
words)