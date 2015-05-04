WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 2200 GMT/6 PM ET

Editor: Paul Grant + 1 202 898 8322

TOP STORIES

U.S. factory orders rebound solidly, but trend still soft

WASHINGTON - New orders for U.S. factory goods record their biggest increase in eight months, boosted by demand for transportation equipment, but underlying trend remains weak against backdrop of a strong dollar. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 2, GRAPHICS), moved, by Lucia Mutikani, 578 words)

Gunman in Mohammad cartoon attack in Texas monitored for years

GARLAND, Texas/PHOENIX - Federal agents for years monitored one of two gunmen shot dead after opening fire with assault rifles at heavily guarded Texas exhibit of caricatures of Prophet Mohammad. (USA-SHOOTING/TEXAS (UPDATE 8, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Jon Herskovitz and David Schwartz, 837 words)

+ See also:

- USA-SHOOTING/TEXAS-CARTOONIST, moving shortly, by Letitia Stein, 390 words

Pension, labor disputes dog Greek talks as cash dwindles

ATHENS/BRUSSELS - Wide differences over pension and labor reforms continue to dog intensive negotiations between Greece's leftist government and its international creditors despite progress in other areas as country's cash position becomes increasingly critical. (EUROZONE-GREECE/ (WRAPUP 3, moved, by Renee Maltezou and Jan Strupczewski, 796 words)

About 100 bodies found in Nepal trekking village

KATMANDU - Nepali police and local volunteers find bodies of about 100 trekkers and villagers buried in avalanche set off by last month's devastating earthquake and dig through snow and ice for signs of dozens more missing, officials say. (QUAKE-NEPAL/ (WRAPUP 6, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), moved, by Gopal Sharma, 775 words)

EXCLUSIVE-World Bank's pension investments clash with principles

WASHINGTON - World Bank indirectly invests part of its $18.8 billion staff pension fund in companies in industries such as coal and tobacco, holdings that clash with development institution's own calls for ethical and low-carbon investing. (INVESTMENT-WORLDBANK/PENSIONS (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Valerie Volcovici and Anna Yukhananov, 1,003 words)

UNITED STATES

Obama says inequality facing minority men behind unrest in Baltimore, Ferguson

After week of racially charged protests in Baltimore, President Obama says obstacles facing minority men from birth put them in position of having "the odds stacked against them." (USA-BALTIMORE/OBAMA (UPDATE 2, PIX), expect by 0335 GMT/11.35 PM ET, By Julia Edwards, 400 words)

+ See also:

- USA-POLICE/BALTIMORE-SHOOTING (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, 325 words

Bill Clinton's speeches may pose problem for Hillary's campaign

WASHINGTON - To extent Bill Clinton's activities on behalf of his family's foundation become political liability for Hillary Clinton's presidential bid, it's problem that shows no sign of abating soon. (USA-ELECTION/CLINTON-FOUNDATION, expect by 2330 GMT/7.30 PM ET, by James Oliphant, 600 words)

U.S. Republican Huckabee to enter 2016 presidential race

WASHINGTON - Mike Huckabee enters race for 2016 Republican presidential nomination Tuesday looking to stake out position as the candidate who could best take on Democrat Hillary Clinton. (USA-ELECTION/HUCKABEE, expect by 0500 GMT/ 1 AM ET, by Steve Holland and Alistair Bell, 500 words)

Bill Clinton defends charity, says won't give up paid speeches

WASHINGTON - Former president Bill Clinton says he will continue to give paid speeches while his wife, Hillary Clinton, runs for president amid criticism of income her family draws from people, including foreigners, with business before U.S. government. (USA-ELECTION/CLINTON (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Steve Holland and Susan Heavey, 400 words)

+ See also:

- USA-ELECTION/FIORINA (UPDATE 4), moved, by Alistair Bell and Bill Trott, 478 words

- USA-ELECTION/CARSON (PIX, TV,UPDATE 1), moved, by Emily Stephenson, 398 words

Human spirit, humor shine through at Colorado movie massacre trial

CENTENNIAL, Colo. - While details emerging in Colorado movie theater massacre trial are almost too much to bear for many, glimmers of human spirit and resilience also shine through at times in windowless, low-ceiling courtroom. (USA-SHOOTING/DENVER-MOOD (PIX), moved, by Daniel Wallis and Keith Coffman, 606 words)

SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY

Open wide and say 'ah': secret of gaping whale mouths revealed

WASHINGTON - When fin whale gets ready to eat, Earth's second-largest animal opens its mouth so wide that it can gulp amount of water larger than the volume of its own body as it filters out huge meals of tiny fish and shrimp-like krill. (SCIENCE-WHALES/ (PIX), moved, by Will Dunham, 399 words)

The path to a wearable future lies in academia

For glimpse of what is, what might have been and what may lie ahead in wearable devices, look beyond branded tech and Silicon Valley start-ups to messy labs, dry papers and solemn conferences of academia. (TECH-ACADEMIA/ (PIX), moved, by Jeremy Wagstaff, 836 words)

HEALTH

Overweight diabetes patients outlive slimmer ones - study

NEW YORK - Patients with type-2 diabetes who are overweight but not obese outlive diabetics of normal weight, scientists report, in another example of "obesity paradox." (HEALTH-OBESITY/DIABETES, moved, by Sharon Begley, 399 words)

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

East meets West in exhibit showing Chinese influence on fashion

NEW YORK - East meets West in new exhibition at Metropolitan Museum of Art that juxtaposes influence of Chinese art, imagery and culture, from Imperial China to present day, on Western fashion and design. (EXHIBITION-FASHION/CHINA (TV, PIX, moved, by Patricia Reaney, 400 words)