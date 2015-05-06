WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 2200 GMT/6 PM ET

Editor: Paul Grant + 1 202 898 8322
TOP STORIES
U.S. private payrolls growth eases; productivity falls
WASHINGTON - U.S. private employers hire fewest number of
workers in more than year, further diminishing hopes of strong
rebound in economic growth after slump. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP
3), moved, by Lucia Mutikani, 741 words)
Left turn in Canada's oil-rich Alberta stuns energy industry
CALGARY - Canadian oil and gas shares tumble and country's
main stock index hits one-month low after left-wing New
Democratic Party surges to power in oil-rich province of Alberta
on promises that included energy industry reforms.
(CANADA-POLITICS/ALBERTA (UPDATE 3, PIX), moving shortly, by
Scott Haggett and Nia Williams, 400 words)
European lenders dash Greek hopes for quick aid deal
ATHENS/FRANKFURT - European lenders dash Greece's hopes for
quick cash-for-reforms deal in coming days, leaving Athens in
increasingly desperate financial position ahead of major debt
payment next week. (EUROZONE-GREECE/ (WRAPUP 3, PIX, TV), moved,
by George Georgiopoulos and John O'Donnell, 864 words)
EXCLUSIVE-Boeing poised to clinch $3 bln-plus Kuwait F/A-18
order
WASHINGTON - Kuwait is expected to announce in coming weeks
order for 28 Boeing F/A-18E/F Super Hornets, $3 billion-plus
deal that will keep the jets' St. Louis production line running
well into 2019, according to people familiar with deal.
(BOEING-KUWAIT/ (EXCLUSIVE, PIX), moved, by Andrea Shalal, 578
words)
United Kingdom votes in most unpredictable election in
decades
LONDON - British voters get to decide Thursday whom they
want to rule world's fifth largest economy in tight election
that could yield weak government, propel United Kingdom toward a
vote on EU membership and stoke Scottish desire for secession.
(BRITAIN-ELECTION/ (PIX, TV), expect by 2330 GMT/7.30 PM, by Guy
Faulconbridge and Andrew Osborn, 600 words)
Fed wary of bond 'cliff,' plans cautious cuts to portfolio
NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO - Federal Reserve is sketching out
plans to prevent abrupt contraction in its massive balance sheet
next year, when some $500 billion in bonds expire and risk
disrupting markets and U.S. economic recovery. Asked publicly
and privately about longer-term strategy, Fed policymakers say
they are in no rush to shrink portfolio, suggesting they will
seek to avoid disruptive end to reinvestments that might come if
bonds are simply allowed to run off through maturity or
prepayment. (USA-FED/PORTFOLIO, expect by 0500 GMT/1 AM ET, by
Jonathan Spicer and Ann Saphir, 800 words)
UNITED STATES
Obama puts Nike in trade spotlight despite sweatshop stigma
of past
WASHINGTON - President Obama will make high-profile pitch
for Pacific trade deal he promises will protect workers Friday
at Nike, company once reviled for using Asian sweatshops to make
its famous sneakers. (USA-TRADE/OBAMA (GRAPHIC, PIX), moved, by
Roberta Rampton and Krista Hughes, 634 words)
Texas attack represents evolution of 'lone wolf' militants
-U.S. officials
WASHINGTON/AUSTIN - U.S. investigators believe two men
killed after opening fire on Texas event that offered prize for
cartoons of Prophet Mohammad represent evolving model of "lone
wolf" militants who are radicalized partly by themselves and
partly through long-distance engagement with organized
militants. (USA-SHOOTING/TEXAS (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX), moved, by
Mark Hosenball and Jon Herskovitz, 479 words)
Former U.S. House Speaker Wright, who quit in scandal, dies
at 92
WASHINGTON - Jim Wright, Texas Democrat fond of hardball
politics who quit as U.S. House of Representatives speaker amid
accusations of financial impropriety and decried "mindless
cannibalism" of his colleagues, dies at age 92. (USA-WRIGHT/
(UPDATE 3), moved, by Will Dunham, 600 words)
AMERICAS
Cuba insists it has oil; U.S. companies still uninterested
HAVANA - Cuba issues new data claiming there is oil in its
Gulf of Mexico waters, but oil companies remain wary over
previous drilling that came up dry, low prices and more
attractive alternative in Mexico. (CUBA-USA/OIL, moving shortly,
by Marc Frank, 400 words)
MIDDLE EAST
Netanyahu clinches deal to form new Israeli government
JERUSALEM - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu clinches deal
to form new government just before deadline expires, but his
coalition will rule by slimmest of majorities in Israel's
turbulent parliament. (ISRAEL-POLITICS/ (TV, PIX, UPDATE 2),
moved, by Jeffrey Heller, 675 words)
Kerry pushes for pause in Yemen fighting in Saudi meetings
RIYADH - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry arrives in
Riyadh to press for pause in Saudi Arabia's bombing campaign
against Houthi rebels in Yemen, so food and medicine can be
delivered to people caught in fighting. (YEMEN-SECURITY/KERRY
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Lesley Wroughton, 562 words)
+ See also:
- YEMEN-SECURITY/UN (UPDATE 1), moved, by Michelle Nichols,
277 words
ASIA
India investigates bank accounts of Gates Foundation -
source
NEW DELHI - India investigates finances of Bill & Melinda
Gates Foundation, senior Home Ministry official says, part of
growing crackdown on thousands of foreign funded charities and
activists that alarms Washington. (INDIA-USA/NGOS (UPDATE 2),
moved, by Rupam Jain Nair, 509 words)
SCIENCE
Deep-sea microbes called missing link for complex cellular
life
WASHINGTON - Deep beneath Atlantic Ocean between Greenland
and Norway, scientists find microorganisms they call missing
link connecting simple cells that first populated Earth to
complex cellular life that emerged roughly 2 billion years ago.
(SCIENCE-MICROORGANISMS/ (PIX), moved, by Will Dunham, 400
words)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Kristin Chenoweth juggles dual roles as Tonys co-host,
nominee
NEW YORK - Kristin Chenoweth, star of Broadway musical "On
the Twentieth Century," will juggle two roles during Tony Awards
as co-host and nervous nominee for theater's biggest honors but
what she wants most is for her show to win this year.
(PEOPLE-KRISTINCHENOWETH (TV, PIX), moved, by Patricia Reaney,
400 words)