WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 2200 GMT/6 PM ET

TOP STORIES
Seeking compromise deal, Greece warns it might skip IMF
payment
BRUSSELS/ATHENS - Greece's international creditors signal
they are ready to compromise to avert default even as defiant
Athens warns it might skip IMF loan repayment due this week.
(EUROZONE-GREECE/ (WRAPUP 6, TV, PIX), expect by 2330 GMT/7.30
PM ET, by Foo Yun Chee and Karolina Tagaris, 1,000 words)
FBI extends FIFA scrutiny to World Cup host bids of Russia,
Qatar
NEW YORK/ZURICH - FBI's investigation of bribery and
corruption at FIFA includes scrutiny of how soccer's governing
body awarded World Cup hosting rights to Russia and Qatar, U.S.
law enforcement official says. (SOCCER-FIFA/ (WRAPUP 8, PIX, TV,
GRAPHICS), moved, by Mark Hosenball and Katharina Bart, 1,224
words)
+ See also:
- SOCCER-FIFA/QATAR, moved, by John Irish, 385 words
- SOCCER-FIFA/FBI (UPDATE 1), moved, by Mark Hosenball, 576
words
U.S. trade, jobs data encouraging; services sector
disappoints
NEW YORK - U.S. trade deficit narrows on drop in imports,
which surged after end of a West Coast ports labor dispute,
while companies pick up their hiring after pullback previous
month. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 3, PIX), moved, by Richard Leong,
602 words)
Families march to China shipwreck site as survivor hopes
fade
JIANLI, China - Dozens of people break through police cordon
as they march toward site of sunken cruise ship in Yangtze
River to demand news of missing relatives. (CHINA-SHIP/ (UPDATE
10, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by John Ruwitch and Engen Tham,
917 words)
Pentagon says 51 labs in 17 states, 3 nations got live
anthrax
WASHINGTON - U.S. military base in Utah sent live anthrax
samples to 51 labs in 17 states, Washington, D.C., and three
foreign nations, more than previously disclosed, Pentagon says
as officials work to determine scope of problem.
(USA-MILITARY/ANTHRAX (UPDATE 2, PIX), moving shortly, by Will
Dunham, 400 words)
UNITED STATES
US Justice Dept. unlikely to stop campaign fund-raising
free-for-all
NEW YORK - Watchdog groups call on U.S. Justice Department
to investigate 2016 presidential candidates who they say break
fund-raising laws. (USA-ELECTION/ENFORCEMENT, (GRAPHIC), expect
by 0500 GMT/1 AM ET, by Michelle Conlin and Emily Flitter, 1,200
words)
Coal giant Peabody faces federal scrutiny over clean-up
insurance
WASHINGTON - Coal giant Peabody Energy, among harsher
critics of federal energy policies, has relied on one government
program for years: practice known as "self bonding" that gives
coal companies discount on insuring their clean-up costs in case
of bankruptcy. Now, Reuters has learned nation's leading coal
industry regulator is examining program and whether companies
like Peabody still qualify for break. (USA-COAL/BONDING
(GRAPHIC), expect by 0500 GMT/1 AM ET, by Patrick Rucker, 900
words)
Slain Boston man had planned to behead police officers -FBI
BOSTON - Massachusetts man slain by law enforcement officers
had discussed plans to behead police officers with associate
arrested same day, according to papers filed in federal court.
(MASSACHUSETTS-POLICE/ (UPDATE 8, TV, PIX), moved, by Scott
Malone and Elizabeth Barber, 637 words)
Clinton campaign snares Box CEO in courting young tech
millionaires
SAN FRANCISCO - Campaigns of various White House hopefuls
look to reel in younger Silicon Valley influencers who could
help raise money for their candidates and also bring along some
of tech sector's energy and cachet. We look at efforts to woo
one recently snagged by Clinton campaign: Aaron Levie,
30-year-old CEO of Box, newly minted public company worth more
than $2 billion. (USA-ELECTION/SILICONVALLEY (PIX), moved, by
Sarah McBride, 736 words)
Hedge fund boss Paulson gives Harvard record $400 mln
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. - Harvard University, educator of many of
world's wealthier investors, gets its biggest single gift from
one - $400 million donation from Wall Street hedge fund investor
John Paulson. (USA-HARVARD/PAULSON (PIX, UPDATE 2), moved, by
Svea Herbst-Bayliss, 409 words)
AMERICAS
Venezuelan opposition politicians continue partial hunger
strike
CARACAS - Two Venezuelan opposition politicians on partial
hunger-strike in jail are losing weight but maintaining their
demands including release of fellow imprisoned anti-government
activists, their supporters say. (VENEZUELA-OPPOSITION/ (PIX),
moved, by Girish Gupta, 339 words)
Dissenting socialists urge Venezuela to investigate
corruption
CARACAS - Dissenting and former members of Venezuela's
ruling Socialist Party ask government to investigate alleged
multi-billion dollar frauds they say have flourished under
South American OPEC country's strict currency controls.
(VENEZUELA-POLITICS/, moved, by Alexandra Ulmer, 421 words)
Canada police missed chances to stop Parliament attacker -
probe
OTTAWA - Canadian police missed chances to stop gunman who
stormed into Parliament last October after killing soldier,
official probe says, adding that attack could have been much
worse. (CANADA-SECURITY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by David Ljunggren,
422 words)
MIDDLE EAST
Qatar says air strikes ineffective without Iraqi national
dialogue
PARIS - Qatar says coalition air strikes in Iraq are
hopeless without real push for national reconciliation and that
door should be left open to those who leave al-Qaeda's Syrian
wing. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/QATAR (INTERVIEW, UPDATE 1), moved, by
John Irish, 636 words)
EUROPE
Ukraine forces, separatists fight first serious battles in
months
KIEV - Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian separatists fight
their first serious battles in months, and Ukraine's defense
minister says attempt by rebels to take eastern town of Maryinka
is thwarted. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/CLASHES (UPDATE 3), moved, by
Alessandra Prentice and Pavel Polityuk, 572 words)
ASIA
Myanmar lands 700 migrants, U.S. says Rohingya should be
citizens
JAKARTA/MAUNGDAW - Myanmar brings ashore more than 700 "boat
people" it keeps at sea for days aboard seized vessel, as
United States calls on country to help solve migrant crisis by
recognizing rights of its Muslim Rohingya minority.
(ASIA-MIGRANTS/ (WRAPUP 3, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), moved, by Randy
Fabi and Aubrey Belford, 875 words)
South Korea says everything must be done to halt MERS
SEOUL - South Korean President Park Geun-hye says everything
must be done to stop Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) as
fear of disease shuts hundreds of schools and leads to corporate
giant Samsung calling off staff conference.
(HEALTH-MERS/SOUTHKOREA (UPDATE 3, GRAPHIC), moved, by Ju-min
Park, 670 words)
SPACE
Study shows Pluto's moons in chaos
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - New analysis of images taken by
Hubble Space Telescope show Pluto's small moons tumble
chaotically, result of orbiting around not just Pluto but dwarf
planet's primary moon Charon. More details are expected when
NASA's New Horizons spacecraft soars past Pluto and its
entourage next month. (SPACE-PLUTO/, moving shortly, by Irene
Klotz, 400 words)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Commercial hit and small, creative musical lead Tony Awards
race
NEW YORK - Broadway prepares for its biggest night Sunday
with 2015 Tony Awards, U.S. theater's highest honors, after
record-breaking season with commercial hit vying with edgy
musical for the top prize. (THEATRE-TONYAWARDS/ (TV, PIX),
moved, by Patricia Reaney, 539 words)