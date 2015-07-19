WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 2200 GMT/6 PM ET

Editor: Eric Walsh + 1 202 898 8457

TOP STORIES

Greek banks ready to open Monday, Merkel urges swift bailout talks

ATHENS - Greek banks are ready to open their branches across the country on Monday after a three-week shutdown, officials say, while German Chancellor Angela Merkel called for swift aid talks so Athens could also lift withdrawal limits. (EUROZONE-GREECE/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURES), moved, by Costas Pitas and Lefteris Papadimas, 806 words)

Obama sends Iran deal to wary Congress, Israel urges rejection

TEHRAN/WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama's administration sends a nuclear agreement with Tehran to Congress and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urges U.S. lawmakers to reject a deal he said would only feed an "Iranian terror machine". (IRAN-NUCLEAR/ (WRAPUP 3, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Gernot Heller and Doina Chiacu, 661 words)

Lockheed to buy United Tech's Sikorsky for over $8 bln -sources

WASHINGTON - Top U.S. weapons maker Lockheed Martin Corp has agreed to buy United Technologies Corp's Sikorsky Aircraft unit, the Pentagon's biggest helicopter supplier, for over $8 billion, two sources familiar with the matter say. (SIKORSKY-M&A/LOCKHEED (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 2, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Andrea Shalal and Lewis Krauskopf, 759 words)

UNITED STATES

Defiant Trump refuses to apologize for McCain remarks

WASHINGTON - Presidential candidate Donald Trump refuseS to apologize for his remarks about the war record of U.S. Senator John McCain despite a growing firestorm among fellow Republicans, and says he has no plans to drop out of the race. (USA-ELECTION/TRUMP (UPDATE 2, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Andrea Shalal, 438 words)

U.S. Congress to examine FBI handling of Tennessee shooter

WASHINGTON/CHATTANOOGA - U.S. lawmakers will examine possible shortcomings in law enforcement or intelligence in the case of a Tennessee shooting that killed five servicemen, a top Republican says, adding that the case may be linked to Islamic State. (USA-TENNESSEE/SHOOTING (UPDATE 1, PICTURES), moved, by Andrea Shalal and Richard Valdmanis, 618 words)

AMERICAS

Mexican kingpin's home town stunned by 'bad ass' escape

BADIRAGUATO, Mexico - In Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman's home town, some thought they were dreaming and others shed tears of joy when they heard drug lord had broken out of Mexico's top maximum security prison (MEXICO-GUZMAN/HOME, PICTURES), moved, by Lizbeth Diaz and David Alire Garcia, 900 words)

EUROPE

Hollande calls for the creation of a euro zone government

PARIS - French President Francois Hollande calls for the creation of a euro zone government and for citizens to renew their faith in the European project, which has been weakened by the Greek crisis. (EUROZONE-FRANCE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 335 words)

Downsize me further: More Spanish banks to be swallowed up

MADRID - High costs and low returns could soon spur a new wave of consolidation in Spain's banking industry, where the number of banks has already dropped to 14 from 55 since the 2008 financial crisis (SPAIN-BANKS/M&A), moved, by Jesus Aguado, 744 words)

MIDDLE EAST

U.S. aims to shift Israel focus to security ties after Iran deal

TEL AVIV - U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter says it plainly just before landing in Israel, where officials are fuming over the Iran nuclear deal: "I'm not going to change anybody's mind in Israel. That's not the purpose of my trip." (USA-ISRAEL/CARTER, moved, by Phil Stewart, 607 words)

Cameron wants Britain to do more to fight IS in Syria

LONDON - Prime Minister David Cameron says in an interview he wants Britain to do more to help the United States destroy Islamic State in Syria (MIDEAST-CRISIS/BRITAIN), moved, 350 words)

ASIA

Myanmar '88 student leader joins Suu Kyi's party to run in polls

YANGON - A leader of student protests in Myanmar in 1988 that grew into a nationwide pro-democracy movement will run in a general election in November for opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi's party, a party spokesman says. (MYANMAR-POLITICS/, moved, by Aung Hla Tun, 400 words)

Taiwan ruling party picks pro-China presidential candidate

TAIPEI - Taiwan's ruling Nationalists nominates pro-China Hung Hsiu-chu as its candidate for presidential elections in January 2016, ending months of division in the party following heavy losses at local elections. (TAIWAN-POLITICS/PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION), moved, by Faith Hung, 381 words)

ARTS & ENTERTAIMENT

Box Office: 'Ant-Man' Tops With $58 Million, 'Trainwreck' Impresses With $30.2 Million

LOS ANGELES - Marvel's "Ant-Man" landed with a solid $58 million at the weekend box office, while "Trainwreck's" Amy Schumer put her own raunchy spin on romantic comedies to the tune of a $30.2 million debut. (USA-BOXOFFICE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Brent Lang, 667 words)