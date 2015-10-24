WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 2200 GMT/6 PM ET

Editor: Cynthia Osterman + 1 202 898 8322
TOP STORIES
Hurricane Patricia spares Mexican cities, roars through
remote areas
CASIMIRO CASTILLO - Hurricane Patricia causes less damage
than feared on Mexico's Pacific coast, but little is known about
an isolated part of the shoreline dotted with luxury villas and
fishing villages, where the storm and its 165 mph (266 kph)
winds landed. (MEXICO-STORM/ (UPDATE 5, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC),
moved, by Lizbeth Diaz, 791 words)
Texas deluged by heavy rain, fueled Patricia's remnants
HOUSTON - Heavy rains fueled by the remnants of Hurricane
Patricia inundate many parts of Texas, triggering flash floods,
derailing a freight train and forcing evacuations in at least
one county, officials said. (TEXAS-FLOOD/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by
Amanda Orr, 680 words)
Car plows into crowd at Oklahoma parade, killing at least
three
STILLWATER - A car driven at high speed by a woman suspected
of being under the influence of alcohol plows into crowds
watching a homecoming parade at Oklahoma State University,
killing at least three people and injuring more than 30 others.
(OKLAHOMA-CRASH/ (UPDATE 6, PIX), moved, by Lenzy
Krehbiel-Burton, 492 words)
UAW sets Sunday night deadline for pact with GM, strike
possible
DETROIT - The United Auto Workers union set a Sunday night
deadline for General Motors Co to agree to a new four-year
contract, setting up a possible strike of GM's U.S. operations.
(AUTOS-UAW/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Bernie Woodall, 501 words)
Pope, ending synod, excoriates bishops with 'closed hearts'
VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis, ending a contentious bishops'
meeting on family issues, excoriates immovable Church leaders
who "bury their heads in the sand" and hide behind rigid
doctrine while families suffer. (POPE-SYNOD/ (PIX, TV,UPDATE 3),
moved, by Philip Pullella, 729 words)
Europe split on migrant crisis on eve of Brussels talks
SOFIA/RIGONCE, Slovenia - European leaders trade threats and
reprimands as thousands more migrants and refugees stream into
the Balkans on eve of European Union talks aimed at agreeing on
urgent action to tackle the crisis. (EUROPE-MIGRANTS/ (WRAPUP 1,
TV, PIX), moved, by Tsvetelia Tsolova and Maja Zuvela, 604
words)
Runoff expected as Louisiana votes for governor
NEW ORLEANS - Louisiana voters head to the polls to choose a
successor to Governor Bobby Jindal, but experts and surveys
suggest the race may go to a runoff after a faltering campaign
by early favorite Republican U.S. Senator David Vitter.
(LOUISIANA-ELECTION/ (PIX,UPDATE 1), moved, By Andy Grimm, 432
words)
MIDDLE EAST
Kerry lays out steps to ease Israeli-Palestinian strife
AMMAN/JERUSALEM - The United States sketches out steps,
including 24-hour video surveillance endorsed by Israel and
Jordan, that it hopes will ease tensions over a Jerusalem site
holy to Jews and Muslims after weeks of violence.
(ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/ (UPDATE 3, TV, PIX), moved, by Arshad
Mohammed and Ori Lewis, 733 words)
Russia wants Syria elections, ready to help Free Syrian Army
MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says the
Kremlin wants Syria to prepare for parliamentary and
presidential elections, as Moscow intensifies its drive to
convert its increased clout with Damascus into a political
settlement. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/RUSSIA (UPDATE 4), moved, by Andrew
Osborn and Maria Kiselyova, 829 words)
ASIA
China central bank sees 'very normal' growth of 6-7 percent
in next few years
BEIJING - China will be able to keep annual economic growth
at around 6-7 percent over the next three to five years, a top
People's Bank of China policymaker says, a day after the bank
cut interest rates for the sixth time in less than a year.
(CHINA-ECONOMY/GROWTH (UPDATE 4), moved, by Koh Gui Qing, 501
words)
Blasts kill one, wound dozens before Shi'ite march in
Bangladesh
DHAKA - A series of blasts kill at least one person and
wounded dozens as Shi'ite Muslims gather for a procession in the
old part of Bangladesh's capital to mark the holy day of Ashura
(BANGLADESH-BOMB/KILLED (UPDATE 4, PIX), moved, by Serajul
Quadir, 321 words)
AFRICA
S.African association backs Tokyo Sexwale for FIFA
presidency
JOHANNESBURG - South African Football Association gives
unanimously backing for businessman and former political
prisoner Tokyo Sexwale to run for the presidency of soccer's
scandal-hit world governing body, FIFA.
(SOCCER-FIFA/SAFRICA-SEXWALE (UPDATE 1), expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM
ET, 350 words)
Maldives vice president arrested in probe of explosion
targeting president
MALE - Maldives Vice President Ahmed Adheeb is arrested in a
probe over a speedboat explosion targeting President Abdulla
Yameen, police and government officials say (MALDIVES-POLITICS/
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Daniel Bosley, 307 words)
ENTERTAINMENT
Maureen O'Hara, spirited Hollywood star, dies at 95
Maureen O'Hara, the flame-haired Irish-American actress
known for playing feisty women in classics like "How Green Was
My Valley" and "Miracle on 34th Street" as well as her on-screen
chemistry with John Wayne, dies of natural causes at the age of
95, her manager said. (PEOPLE-O'HARA/ (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by
Will Dunham, 731 words)