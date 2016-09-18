WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 2200 GMT/6 PM ET

Editor: Mary Milliken + 1 213 955 6735
Picture Desk: Singapore + 65 6870 3775
Graphics queries: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT/ET)
TOP STORIES
U.S. investigators probe terror link in trio of weekend
attacks
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON - Federal investigators are probing any
terror links in a series of three attacks carried out across the
United States this weekend, including a pair of bombings around
New York and a stabbing rampage at a Minnesota shopping mall.
(USA-ATTACKS/ (WRAPUP 1, PIX, TV), by Daniel Trotta and Dustin
Volz, 800 words, expect by 2300 GMT/7 P.M. ET)
See also:
+ (NEW YORK-BLAST/PEOPLE (PIX, TV), by Robert MacMillan and
David Ingram, 519 words)
Moscow says strikes on Syria army threaten U.S.-Russia
ceasefire plan
MOSCOW/BEIRUT - Moscow stepped up its war of words with
Washington, saying air strikes by a U.S.-led coalition on the
Syrian army threatened the implementation of a U.S.-Russian
ceasefire plan for Syria and bordered on connivance with Islamic
State. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-RUSSIA (UPDATE 6, PIX), by Dmitry
Solovyov and Lisa Barrington, 940 words)
See also:
+ (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-FRANCE (UPDATE 1), by John Irish,
387 words)
Pro-Putin party wins 44.5 pct in parliament vote: exit poll
MOSCOW/SARANSK - Allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin
comfortably won a parliamentary election but early indications
were that turnout was low, suggesting a softening of enthusiasm
for the ruling elite 18 months away from the next presidential
election. (RUSSIA-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 6, TV,PIX), by Polina Devitt
and Gleb Stolyarov, 861 words)
India blames Pakistan as Kashmir attack kills 17 soldiers
SRINAGAR, India - India accuses Pakistan of being behind
Sunday's separatist attack on an army base near their disputed
frontier that kills 17 soldiers, in one of the deadliest attacks
in Kashmir in a quarter-century-old insurgency. (INDIA-KASHMIR/
(UPDATE 7, PIX, TV), moved, by Fayaz Bukhari, 866 words)
BREXIT
Mission accomplished? Britain's anti-EU party fights to
retain influence
BOURNEMOUTH, England - "We won!" was the anti-European Union
UK Independence Party's rallying cry at its annual conference as
members celebrated Britain's vote to leave the EU, but
underneath the euphoria lurked a fresh anxiety: what now?
(BRITAIN-EU/UKIP, moved, by William James, 892 words)
Brexit? What Brexit? EU on cruise control
BRATISLAVA - The "Brexit cruise" didn't get very far. EU
leaders drifted down the Danube for an hour, said little about
Britain over a leisurely shipboard lunch, then circled back to
Bratislava to resume Friday's summit. (BRITAIN-EU/CRUISE
(ANALYSIS, TV, PIX), moved, by Alastair Macdonald, 1119 words)
U.S. PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN
Kaine accuses Trump of inciting violence against Clinton
WASHINGTON - U.S. Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim
Kaine accused Donald Trump of inciting violence against Hillary
Clinton after the Republican candidate said Clinton's security
detail should be disarmed given her support for tighter gun
rules. (USA-ELECTION/KAINE (PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), by Alana Wise,
351 words)
See also:
+ (USA-ELECTION/PENCE-CHENEY (PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), by
Alana Wise, 182 words)
EMMYS
O.J. Simpson drama set to sweep Emmys in big year for TV
diversity
LOS ANGELES - The dramatization of O.J. Simpson's
sensational 1995 double murder trial looks set to sweep Sunday's
Emmy Awards, crowning an extraordinary year for American
television and actors of multiple ethnic hues. (AWARDS-EMMYS/
(UPDATE 1), TV, PIX, expect by expect by 0000 GMT/8 P.M. ET) ,
by Jill Serjeant, 480 words)
EUROPE
Merkel's party suffers rout in Berlin in migrant policy
backlash
BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU party
suffered its second electoral blow in two weeks, slumping to its
lowest level since 1990 in a Berlin state vote that rejected her
open-door refugee policy. (GERMANY-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 4, PIX,
TV), by Michael Nienaber and Madeline Chambers, 580 words)
In Hungary's migrant vote, only the turnout is in doubt
ASOTTHALOM, Hungary - With only weeks left until an Oct. 2
referendum on whether Hungary should reject EU migrant quotas,
Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who opposes immigration into the
EU, has largely managed to seal the Serbia-Hungary border to
migrants. (EUROPE-MIGRANTS/HUNGARY-REFERENDUM (ANALYSIS, TV,
PIX), moved, by Marton Dunai and Krisztina Than, 746 words)
'Token' Belarussian MP hopes to give opposition a voice
MINSK - The election in Belarus of lawmakers critical of
authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko has split
pro-democracy activists in the ex-Soviet republic once dubbed
Europe's last dictatorship. (BELARUS-OPPOSITION/ (PIX), moved,
by Andrei Makhovsky, 744 words)
AFRICA
Clashes at Libyan oil ports as counter-attack repelled -
officials
BENGHAZI, Libya - Eastern Libyan forces say they have
reestablished control over two oil ports where an ousted faction
launched a counter-attack on Sunday, briefly seizing one of the
terminals. (LIBYA-SECURITY/OIL (UPDATE 5), moved, by Ayman
al-Warfalli, 583 words)
AMERICAS
From cars to college town, Canada's Motor City grows despite
GM woes
OSHAWA - As GM Oshawa workers fight for the plant's survival
and face what could be the first Canadian auto strike since
1996, the rest of the once-company town has moved
on.(CANADA-AUTOS/OSHAWA (FEATURE, PIX), by Allison Martell, 712
words)
Hate drove gunman to shoot Philadelphia police -officials
A gunman who wounded two Philadelphia police officers and
three civilians and killed a fourth civilian appears to have
been driven by hatred for the police but had no known ties to
any militant groups, officials say. (PENNSYLVANIA-CRIME/ (UPDATE
2), moved, 461 words)
HEALTH
Global fund raises $12.9 bln to fight AIDS, TB and malaria
MONTREAL - A global fund has raised over $12.9 billion from
international donors as part of a campaign aimed at effectively
eradicating AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis by 2030, conference
organizers say. (HEALTH-AIDS/FUNDRAISING (UPDATE 2), by Allison
Lampert, 240 words)
ASIA
At least 12 dead in Thailand as tourist boat capsizes,
dozens missing
BANGKOK - At least 12 people have died and dozens are
missing in Thailand after a boat carrying 150 Thai Muslims
capsized in the ancient tourist city of Ayutthaya, officials
say. (THAILAND-BOAT/ (TV, PIX), moved, 233 words)
ENTERTAINMENT
'La La Land' musical takes top prize at Toronto film
festival
TORONTO - "La La Land," a musical tale of star-crossed
lovers chasing their dreams in Hollywood, won the top prize at
the Toronto International Film Festival. (FILMFESTIVAL-TIFF/
(UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), by Ethan Lou, 407 words)
'Liesl' of 'The Sound of Music' dead at 73
LOS ANGELES -Charmian Carr, the actress beloved for playing
Liesl Von Trapp in the movie "The Sound of Music" has died at
the age of 73, her family said on Sunday. (PEOPLE-CHARMIANCARR/,
TV, moving shortly, 260 words)