WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 2200 GMT/6 PM ET

TOP STORIES
Iraqi Kurds say they've captured town near Mosul
ERBIL - Kurdish fighters say they have taken the town of
Bashiqa near Mosul from Islamic State, as coalition forces press
their offensive against the jihadists' last stronghold in Iraq.
(MIDEAST-CRIS/IRAQ-MOSUL (UPDATE 3, TV, PIX), moved, by Saif
Hameed and Babak Dehghanpisheh, 650 words)
Trump adviser acknowledges: 'We are behind'
WASHINGTON/RALEIGH, N.C. - A top adviser to Donald Trump
acknowledges the Republican presidential candidate is lagging
behind rival Hillary Clinton, as the Democratic nominee presses
a strategy of encouraging early voting in key battleground
states. (USA-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by
Alana Wise and Luciana Lopez, 678 words)
AT&T-Time Warner deal sparks calls for scrutiny in
Washington
WASHINGTON - AT&T Inc's agreement to acquire Time Warner Inc
for $85 billion draws skepticism from both Democrats and
Republicans, making it more likely that regulators will
scrutinize the effort to create a new telecommunications and
media giant. (TIME WARNER-M&A/AT&T (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moving
shortly, by Julia Edwards and Diane Bartz, 905 words)
+ See also:
TIMEWARNER-M&A/AT&T-TALKS (DEALTALK), moved, by Liana B.
Baker, 862 words
EU sets Belgium Monday deadline to back Canada trade deal
BRUSSELS - The European Union has given Belgium until late
on Monday to overcome opposition to a free trade deal with
Canada from its French-speaking region or a summit to sign the
pact that could boost both economies is off, EU sources say
(EU-CANADA/TRADE (UPDATE 4), moved, by Alastair Macdonald and
Philip Blenkinsop, 635 words)
Sanaa air raids resume as Yemen truce expires
SANAA - Warplanes from a Saudi-led coalition attack targets
in Sanaa hours after a three-day truce in Yemen's war expires,
residents in the capital say. (YEMEN-SECURITY/STRIKES (UPDATE
2), moved, 320 words)
AMERICAS
CARACAS - Venezuela's opposition-led National Assembly
presses to put Nicolas Maduro on trial for violating democracy,
days after authorities nixed a recall referendum against the
unpopular leftist president. (VENEZUELA-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 3,
PIX, TV), moved, by Alexandra Ulmer and Deisy Buitrago, 642
words
At least 13 killed, 31 injured in California tour bus crash
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - A tour bus crashes into the back of a
tractor-trailer on a Southern California highway before dawn,
killing at least 13 people and injuring 31, authorities say.
(CALIFORNIA-CRASH/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV), moved, by Sam Mircovich,
230 words)
Colombia restarts Venezuela flights
BOGOTA/CARACAS - Colombia's Avianca airline will restart
flights to Venezuela, interrupted after one of its aircraft was
approached by at least one Venezuelan warplane on Friday.
(VENEZUELA-COLOMBIA/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Luis Jaime Acosta and
Girish Gupta, 400 words)
EUROPE
Spain's Socialists clear way for end to political deadlock
MADRID - Spain's conservative leader Mariano Rajoy is on
course to secure a second term in power for his People's Party
after his Socialist rivals agree to abstain in a looming
confidence vote, ending 10 months of political deadlock.
(SPAIN-POLITICS/SOCIALISTS (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX), moved, by
Inmaculada Sanz, 520 words)
Italy warns of disaster if Brussels rejects its deficit
MILAN - Italy's economy minister says the European Union
must choose between allowing Rome to raise its deficit to cope
with a recent earthquake and the migrant crisis, or the
"Hungarian way" of putting up barriers, which would spell doom
for the bloc. (ITALY-BUDGET/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Silvia
Aloisi, 550 words)
Still here? EU reality dims British demands
BRUSSELS - Britain will "continue to play a full role until
we leave", Prime Minister Theresa May told fellow leaders at her
first EU summit; but for many Britons in Brussels that is a
forlorn hope. (BRITAIN-EU/MEMBERSHIP, moved, by Alastair
Macdonald, 901 words)
ASIA
Agencies struggle to help wave of returning Afghan refugees
TORKHAM, Afghanistan - Perched on top of lumbering trucks
overflowing with all their possessions, Afghan families are
streaming back to their home country at unprecedented rates,
leaving international organisations scrambling to provide aid as
winter approaches. (AFGHANISTAN-REFUGEES/ (PIX, TV), moved, by
Josh Smith, 537 words)
Opium crops spread as Taliban gains ground, U.N. says
VIENNA - The cultivation of opium poppy in Afghanistan, the
world's main source of heroin, has risen to its third-highest
level in more than 20 years, the United Nations confirms, as the
Taliban insurgency gains ground. (AFGHANISTAN-OPIUM/, moved, 350
words)
AFRICA
Egyptians lose patience with Sisi as economy deteriorates
CAIRO - A cartoon which appeared on social media shows a
drowning Egyptian, only his hand protruding from the depths,
waving for help. The next strips show President Abdel Fattah
al-Sisi diving in, taking the drowning man's watch and turning
away. (EGYPT-ECONOMY/DISCONTENT (INSIGHT, PIX), moved, by Lin
Noueihed, 1,190 words)
Fighting in Somalia kills at least 7
MOGADISHU - At least seven people are killed in weekend
fighting between soldiers from two semi-autonomous regions of
Somalia, officials from both sides say, sparking fears of wider
conflict. (SOMALIA-VIOLENCE/, moved, 250 words)
Algeria's ruling FLN party chief steps down
ALGIERS - The long-standing chief of Algeria's ruling FLN
party, Amar Saadani, resigns, just weeks after making
accusations that a retired spy chief and a former prime minister
were French agents. (ALGERIA-POLITICS/ (PIX), moved, by Lamine
Chikhi, 518 words)
BASEBALL
Cubs fans dare to dream of World Series triumph
CHICAGO - Jubilant fans of the Chicago Cubs erupt in
celebration when the franchise clinches a berth in this year's
World Series, pumped up by the dizzying prospect that their team
could win Major League Baseball's top prize for the first time
since 1908. (BASEBALL-WORLD SERIES/CHICAGO (UPDATE 1), moved, by
Nick Carey and Timothy Mclaughlin, 600 words)