WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 2300 GMT/6 PM ET

Editor: Peter Cooney +1 202 898 8362
Picture Desk: Singapore + 65 6870 3775
Graphics queries: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT)
TOP STORIES
Iraq launches offensive on last Islamic State stronghold in
Mosul
BAGHDAD/ERBIL, Iraq - U.S.-backed Iraqi forces launch a
ground offensive to dislodge Islamic State militants from the
western part of the city of Mosul and put an end to their
ambitions for territorial rule in Iraq.
(MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-MOSUL (WRAPUP 3), moved, by Maher
Chmaytelli and Isabel Coles, 800 words)
Trump administration drafts plan to raise asylum bar, speed
deportations
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has
prepared new guidance for immigration agents aimed at speeding
up deportations by denying asylum claims earlier in the process.
(USA-IMMIGRATION/ASYLUM (UPDATE 1, GRAPHIC, PIX), moved, by
Julia Edwards Ainsley, 1,102 words)
Saudi Arabia, Israel present de facto united front against
Iran
MUNICH - Saudi Arabia and Israel call for a new push against
Iran, signalling a growing alignment in their interests, while
U.S. lawmakers promise to seek new sanctions on the Shi'ite
Muslim power. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAN (UPDATE 1), moved, by Andrea
Shalal and John Irish, 700 words)
Exit polls sees Ecuador leftist ahead, runoff unclear
QUITO - Ecuadorean exit polls put ruling party leftist Lenin
Moreno clearly ahead in the presidential election, although it
is unclear whether he has enough votes to avoid an April runoff
against conservative ex-banker Guillermo Lasso.
(ECUADOR-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 6, PIX, TV), expect by 0100 GMT/7 PM
ET, by Alexandra Ulmer and Alexandra Valencia, 400 words)
UNITED STATES
Trump's national security candidates promised autonomy as
search continues
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump's next pick for national
security adviser will have autonomy over staffing and key
decisions, the White House says as it scrambles to fill the post
following the turbulent departure of Michael Flynn.
(USA-TRUMP/SECURITY (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moving
shortly, by Andy Sullivan and Sarah N. Lynch, 404 words)
Trump baffles Sweden, says his remarks was based on news
report
STOCKHOLM/WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - U.S. President Donald
Trump says his remarks on Saturday suggesting an
immigration-related security incident had occurred in Sweden
were based on a report he had seen on television about
immigrants in the Scandinavian country. (USA-TRUMP/SWEDEN
(UPDATE 3, TV), moving shortly, by Anna Ringstrom and Jeff
Mason, 474 words)
Suppressing free press is 'how dictators get started'- U.S.
Senator McCain
MUNICH - U.S. Senator John McCain, defending the media
against the latest attack by President Donald Trump, warns that
suppressing the free press is "how dictators get started."
(USA-TRUMP/MCCAIN (UPDATE 1), moved, by Jonathan Landay, 400
words)
+ See also:
- USA-TRUMP/PRESS-MATTIS (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Phil
Stewart in Abu Dhabi, 400 words
U.S. carrier group patrols in tense South China Sea
BANGKOK - A United States aircraft carrier strike group has
begun patrols in the South China Sea amid growing tension with
China over control of the disputed waterway and concerns it
could become a flashpoint under the new U.S. administration.
(SOUTHCHINASEA-CHINA/USA (UPDATE 1), moved, 283 words)
SpaceX launches rocket from historic NASA pad in Florida
CAPE CANAVERAL - A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasts off from a
Florida launch pad once used to send NASA astronauts to the
moon, a step forward for billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk and
his company's goal of ferrying astronauts to the International
Space Station. (SPACE-SPACEX/LAUNCH (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), moved,
by Irene Klotz, 412 words)
MIDDLE EAST
Syrian government forces press attack on Damascus outskirts
- monitors, medic
BEIRUT - Syrian government forces fire rockets at a
rebel-held area on Damascus's outskirts, pressing an attack that
began the day before and has killed up to 16 people, a medical
worker and war monitors say. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA (UPDATE 4),
moved, 399 words)
U.N. and others play down expectations for Geneva talks on
Syria
MUNICH - The United Nations and other parties to Syrian
peace efforts soften any expectations of a major breakthrough at
U.N.-led talks in Geneva next week, with U.S. policy on the
crisis in disarray and its ties with Russia unclear.
(MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-MISTURA (UPDATE 1), moved, by John Irish
and Andrea Shalal, 683 words)
Israel, Jordan and Egypt secretly met for peace a year ago -
report
JERUSALEM - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met secretly a
year ago with the leaders of Egypt and Jordan in a failed
attempt by the Obama administration to convene a wider regional
summit on Israeli-Palestinian peace, Israel's Haaretz daily
says. (ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/USA (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, 507
words)
Blowing up houses, digging up graves: Iraqis purge Islamic
State
RFAILA, Iraq - The mood was festive as seven men each
carried a bomb into a house on the edge of a village in northern
Iraq. Dozens of residents of Rfaila, young and old, had flocked
to watch the house of their former neighbour Abu Maitham be
blown up. Local people are purging every last vestige of Islamic
State's presence: demolishing militants' homes and even digging
up their graves. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-REVENGE (PIX, TV), by
Isabel Coles, 974 words)
Saudi gamers get together at kingdom's first Comic Con
JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia - In a country where the use of magic
is a crime punishable by beheading, it's not every day that
young Saudis wander down the street dressed as the Hulk or
Doctor Doom. (SAUDI-ENTERTAINMENT/COMIC CON (TV), moved, by
Ismail Nofal, 400 words)
EUROPE
Italy's Renzi defies foes, opens way for party leadership
battle
ROME - Former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi resigns as
head of the ruling Democratic Party, opening the way for a
leadership fight in which he will take on rivals threatening to
split the centre-left. (ITALY-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV),
moved, by Crispian Balmer, 561 words)
Germany's SPD moves ahead of Merkel's party in poll
BERLIN - Germany's centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) move
ahead of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian
Democrats (CDU/CSU) in opinion poll by the Emnid institute for
the first time since 2006, before Sept. 24 election.
(GERMANY-ELECTION/POLL (UPDATE 2), moved, by Erik Kirschbaum,
450 words)
"That bus has gone": EU sees no Brexit U-turn now
BRUSSELS - Tony Blair wants fellow Britons to "rise up" and
block or soften Brexit, but it may now be out of their hands -
many Europeans just want them to get on and get out.
(BRITAIN-EU/U-TURN (PIX), moved, by Alastair Macdonald, 790
words)
ASIA
Four N.Korean suspects fled Malaysia after airport murder
-police
KUALA LUMPUR - Four North Korean suspects in the murder of
the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
fled Malaysia on the day he was attacked at Kuala Lumpur airport
and apparently killed by a fast-acting poison, police said.
(NORTHKOREA-MALAYSIA/KIM-POLICE (UPDATE 3, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC),
moved, by Joseph Sipalan and Praveen Menon, 500 words)
China says it understands S.Korean need for security,
opposes missiles
BEIJING - China understands South Korea's need to protect
its security but Seoul needs to respect Beijing's concerns about
the deployment of an advanced U.S. anti-missile system, Chinese
Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his South Korean counterpart.
(CHINA-SOUTHKOREA/MISSILES (UPDATE 1), moved, 500 words)
AFRICA
Zimbabwe's Mugabe says party, people see no replacement for
him at 2018 election
HARARE - Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe is quoted as
saying that his ZANU-PF party and the people see no viable
successor to him for the 2018 election. (ZIMBABWE-MUGABE/
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Cris Chinaka, 400 words)
Suicide bomb in market in Somalia capital kills 39
MOGADISHU - A blast from a suicide car bomb rips through a
Mogadishu market, killing 39 people and wounding around 50, an
official says, days after Somalia elected a new president.
(SOMALIA-SECURITY/ (UPDATE 2, TV), moved, 300 words)
BUSINESS
Kraft withdraws offer to merge with Unilever
NEW YORK - U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co
withdraws its proposal for a $143-billion merger with larger
rival Unilever Plc, the companies say, raising
questions about whether Kraft could turn its focus to another
target. (UNILEVER NV-M&A/KRAFT HEINZ (UPDATE 4), moved, by Carl
O'Donnell, 760 words)