UPDATE 1-World Acceptance Q3 profit disappoints

Jan 25 World Acceptance Corp posted a disappointing quarterly profit on Wednesday on higher expenses and the payday and online lender set aside more money to cover bad loans, sending its shares down as much as 8 percent.

For the third-quarter, the company earned $19.6 million, or $1.30 per share, compared with $18.1 million, or $1.12 per share, a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.32 a share, excluding items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Bad loan provisions rose 13 percent to $36.1 million, while total expenses, related to the opening of new offices, rose 9 percent to $105.7 million.

World Acceptance, which competes with other lenders like Cash America International and First Cash Financial , has opened 53 new offices and purchase one office in the first nine-months of fiscal 2012.

Alternative finance firms, like online and pawn lenders, are gaining traction as banks turn off the tap for easy cash and start charging fees for services that customers have had for free.

But there are signs the banks are returning to the lucrative, if risky, lending business. On Monday, large regional lender Suntrust Banks Inc bought online lender FirstAgain for an undisclosed sum.

Shares of the Greenville, South Carolina-based company were down 5 percent at $68.30 in morning trade on the Nasdaq. They touched a low of $66.07 earlier in the session.