Lifting barriers could unlock Africa food trade - World Bank

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 24 Africa could avoid food
shortages if it reduces the tangled web of rules, fees and high
costs strangling regional food trade and by putting large
swathes of uncultivated land to productive use, a World Bank
report said on Wednesday.
Just 5 percent of Africa's cereal imports are now provided
by African farmers, according to the report released on the eve
of an African Union summit on agriculture and trade in Ethiopia.
"Too often borders get in the way of getting food to homes
and communities which are struggling with too little to eat,"
said Makhtar Diop, World Bank vice president for Africa.
The bank estimated that 19 million people are in danger of
hunger and malnutrition in West Africa's Sahel region. Yet,
removing cross-border restrictions could help avoid food crises
if farmers were allowed to trade more easily with each other and
get food to communities facing shortages.
In addition, the World Bank estimated that fewer
restrictions on food trade could generate an estimated $20
billion in annual earnings for African governments.
Food trade barriers also increase the cost to the consumer
and the farmer, the World Bank said. For example, farmers on
holdings in Africa who sell surplus harvest typically receive
less than 20 percent of the consumer price of their produce,
with the rest being eaten up by various transaction costs and
post harvest losses.
"This clearly limits the incentive to produce for the
market," the World Bank said.
Soaring global food prices in 2008, which triggered social
unrest in several African countries, highlighted the problem of
decades of underinvestment in agriculture in Africa. It also
stimulated interest among investors in Europe, the Middle East
and Asia in Africa's untapped farming potential. Fears of land
grabbing also increased.
TRANSPORT CARTELS
The World Bank said high transport costs were an impediment
to more food trade across Africa, especially for small farmers.
While poor roads and lack of infrastructure are a problem in
Africa, transport cartels are also common with little incentive
for investment in modern trucks.
Countries in West Africa could halve their transport costs
within 10 years if governments undertook policy reforms that
spurred more competition, the World Bank said. Roadblocks and
bribes at border posts also add to the cost of getting food to
markets.
The World Bank report said yields for many crops in Africa
are a fraction of what farmers are achieving elsewhere in the
world. More food trade in Africa could help raise yields, spread
new technology and create jobs, it added.
The Bank said rules and regulations are preventing African
farmers from using higher yielding seeds and better fertilizers.
In some countries it can take two to three years for new seed
varieties to be released, even if they are being used elsewhere
in Africa.
"The challenge is how to create a competitive environment in
which governments embrace credible and stable policies that
encourage private investors and businesses to boost food
production across the region," said Paul Brenton, World Bank
economist and main author of the report.