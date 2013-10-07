版本:
2013年 10月 7日

TABLE-World Bank cuts China, East Asia growth forecasts for 2013, 2014

SINGAPORE, Oct 7 The World Bank on Monday cut
its 2013 and 2014 economic growth forecasts for developing East
Asia, citing lower-than-expected exports and investments as well
as weaker commodity prices.
    The Washington-based development bank lowered its forecasts
for China, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand but raised its
outlook for the Philippines in its East Asia Pacific Economic
Update.Latest GDP growth projections:

                          2013         2014
 East Asia             6.0 (-0.5)   6.4 (-0.3)
 Developing East Asia  7.1 (-0.7)   7.2 (-0.4)
  China                7.5 (-0.8)   7.7 (-0.3)
  Indonesia            5.6 (-0.6)   5.3 (-1.2)
  Malaysia             4.3 (-0.8)   4.8 (-0.6)
  Philippines          7.0 (+0.8)   6.7 (+0.3)
  Thailand             4.0 (-1.3)   4.5 (-0.5)
  Vietnam              5.3 (+0.1)   5.4 (-0.3)
  Cambodia             7.0 (-)      7.0 (-)
  Fiji                 2.4 (+0.2)   2.1 (-0.2)
  Laos                 8.0 (+0.4)   7.7 (-)
  Mongolia             12.5 (-0.5)  10.3 (-1.2)
  Myanmar              6.8 (+0.3)   6.9 (+0.3)
  Papua New Guinea     4.5 (+0.5)   10.0 (+2.5)
  Solomon Islands      4.0 (-)      3.5 (-0.5)
  Timor Leste          10.4 (-)     10.2 (-)
 Developing East Asia  5.2 (-0.5)   5.3 (-0.7)
 excluding China                    
 ASEAN                 5.1 (-0.3)   5.1 (-0.6)
 Source: World Bank
